Louisville vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Louisville vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Louisville (2-2), Boston College (1-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4

Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Louisville vs Boston College Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

If you’re going to be a pass-only offense, you need to be able to pass.

Boston College doesn’t do the whole running thing – averaging just under 60 yards per game – but the passing attack isn’t making up for it.

The team has playmakers in QB Phil Jurkovec and WR Zay Flowers, but there’s no downfield passing attack for an offense that’ struggling to get to 20 points to go along with an ACC-worst 283 yards per game.

The Louisville defense is coming off one of its best performances of the season in a 41-3 win over USF, and it’s not going to allow anything against the run.

Boston College can’t pass protect, Louisville is among the best in the country at getting to the quarterback, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Boston College Will Win

Jurkovec might be able to dink and dunk on the Cardinals to death.

UCF and USF struggled to complete the basic passes, but Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader and Florida State’s combination of Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker were able to combine to hit 70% of their throws for 266 yards and four scores.

No, the Boston College offense isn’t working, but Jurkovec should be able to make just enough easy throws to keep things moving.

Considering the overall struggles, the Eagles have to own the mistake battle. They need to be +2 in turnover margin, and at least +4 in penalties.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

What about Boston College would suggest that it’s ready to pull off a good win?

It couldn’t do anything against a bad Virginia Tech team, and it couldn’t get going against Rutgers or Florida State.

Louisville has a whole slew of problems, but it should be able to run without too many problems on the BC front, and the defense will do its part. The team wins when the D is okay.

The Louisville D will be okay.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 5

Louisville vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Louisville 31, Boston College 17

Line: Louisville -15.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Louisville vs Boston College Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams