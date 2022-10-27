Louisiana vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27

Louisiana vs Southern Miss How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 27

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Louisiana (4-3), Southern Miss (5-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Louisiana vs Southern Miss Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

It might not be the Ragin’ Cajun team of the past few years, but this version was able to potentially save the season with solid wins over Marshall and Arkansas State.

What’s been different? The defense was a rock in both games allowing fewer than 300 yards of total offense. That, and the offense hit on the big plays down the field.

Southern Miss has a decently balanced offense, but it’s not a killer. It’s going to turn it over a few times – that’s what it does – and the D will allow at least 230 passing yards – that’s what it does.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 8

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The Louisiana running game has to work.

It hit a wall against Rice and ULM and lost both game – the offense has to control the tempo, and that’s not easy to do against Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles don’t do much in the time of possession battle, but it forces teams out of their rhythm with a strong pass rush and a whole lot of plays behind the line.

They might not crank up a ton of points, but they’re great at keeping games close and low scoring. But …

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers. Southern Miss was able to overcome giving away five in the last two wins, but the offense gives it up WAY too much. Louisiana also isn’t big on the whole scoring thing, and it’s also having turnover issues lately.

At home, the Southern Miss pass rush will be just a wee bit stronger and more effective in key moments than the Louisiana version.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 9

Louisiana vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 20, Louisiana 17

Line: Southern Miss -1.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Louisiana vs Southern Miss Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams