Louisiana vs Marshall prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Wednesday, October 12
Louisiana vs Marshall How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, October 12
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Louisiana (2-3), Marshall (3-2)
Louisiana vs Marshall Game Preview
Why Louisiana Will Win
It’s been a grind with three straight losses after a 2-0 start, but the team had ten days off to get ready for the game that needs to get the season going.
Marshall’s offense isn’t going to go off. There’s little downfield passing game partly because the leaky offensive line isn’t giving the backfield enough time.
The Louisiana defense has to pressure Herd QB Henry Colombi, and it has to keep taking the ball away.
The offense needs as many breaks as it can get, and the Ragin’ Cajun D is helping with 14 takeaways – only USC is better than Louisiana in turnover margin.
However, lately …
Why Marshall Will Win
Louisiana is having a turnover problem.
The running game has to be better and the passing attack more consistent, but the mistakes – six in the last three games after not giving the ball away in the first two – are the issue. Marshall might be having its problems, but taking the ball away isn’t one of them.
The Herd have seven takeaways in the last two games and are a +6 on the season in turnover margin.
The Marshall run defense has been fantastic, it’s great at coming up with third down stops, and Louisiana is having a very, very hard time getting its D off the field.
What’s Going To Happen
Don’t expect a whole lot of points.
Both teams want to control the game on the ground and rely on the defense and takeaways to pull this off. Marshall has been a bit more consistent, but it doesn’t do anything easily.
The Herd will hold up defensively against the struggling Ragin’ Cajun O, but they won’t be able to pull away. It’ll be another tough close loss for Louisiana, but it’ll make this a fight.
Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction, Line
Marshall 23, Louisiana 17
Line: Marshall -10.5, o/u: 47.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Louisiana vs Marshall Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
