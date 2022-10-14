Louisiana Tech vs North Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Louisiana Tech (2-3), North Texas (3-3)

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The Bulldogs desperately needed a win to get the season going, and it came through with a 41-31 shootout against a decent UTEP defense.

The offense was fine, but the four takeaways played the biggest role. North Texas is having a turnover problem with 12 on the year and seven over the last three games.

The Mean Green offense is struggling on third downs, it’s forcing too many throws leading to picks, and the run defense can be plowed on. However …

Why North Texas Will Win

Louisiana Tech doesn’t run well enough to matter.

It had one big explosion in the win over Stephen F Austin, but that’s been it. It’ll try running on the soft Mean Green defensive front, but it needs to throw to win.

The passing yards will be there, but getting into a shootout with North Texas is a problem. The Mean Green ran on Florida Atlantic for 300 yards, threw for close to 700 yards in the previous two games, and they’ll find a way to get everything going.

As long as the running game works – and it should be able to on the Bulldog front – they’ll control this.

What’s Going To Happen

Both offenses will have some fun.

Louisiana Tech will wing it around for close to 300 yards, but North Texas will be a bit more balanced. When it runs well, it does better – it doesn’t want to make this about who can be more effective through the air.

Both teams will turn the ball over a few times, but at home the North Texas offense will be more effective and consistent.

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Prediction, Line

North Texas 38, Louisiana Tech 34

Line: North Texas -6.5, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

