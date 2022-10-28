Louisiana Tech vs FIU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Friday, October 28

Louisiana Tech vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 28

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Louisiana Tech (2-5), FIU (3-4)

Louisiana Tech vs FIU Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The passing game is making things interesting.

The Bulldogs might not be winning a bunch lately, but they were able to push Rice in a shootout loss thanks to five touchdown passes, and they lost to North Texas after cranking out well over 400 yards through the air.

FIU might be having a little more success overall, but it’s struggling in the secondary allowing 580 passing yards combined over the last two weeks to UTSA and Charlotte.

FIU might be 3-4, but it’s still one of the worst teams in the country on third downs – on both sides of the ball – there are too many misfires when the offense has scoring chances, and …

Why FIU Will Win

Can we give Mike MacIntyre a little bit of Coach of the Year recognition?

FIU is a total gut job of a team coming into the season, but it has three wins, it’s more competitive, and it starts with an offense that’s able to find enough of a passing attack to matter.

That, and the defense is taking the ball away with seven turnovers forced over the last two weeks. However, in this the job will for FIU to …

What’s Going To Happen

Run, run, run.

That hasn’t been easy for the Panthers who have yet to hit 165 yards on the ground, but they get to go against the nation’s worst run defense. Everyone runs, keeps running, and doesn’t stop running. The yards on the ground will be there, but …

Competition. FIU beat Bryant, New Mexico State, and a Charlotte defense that gives up 500 yards bruising its teeth in the morning.

Louisiana Tech might be having a rougher run, but it also dealt with Clemson, Missouri, a good South Alabama team on the road and a dangerous North Texas squad.

FIU will run well, but the Bulldogs will be better though the air.

Louisiana Tech vs FIU Prediction, Line

Louisiana Tech 38, FIU 20

Line: Louisiana Tech -6.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Louisiana Tech vs FIU Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

