Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Monday, October 3

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers How To Watch

Date: Monday, October 3

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Los Angeles Rams (2-1), San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

Think of it this way. The Rams have underwhelmed and sleepwalked through the first part of the season, and they’re 2-1.

The defense has been more than fine. It struggled against Atlanta, and Buffalo went Buffalo in a jacked up opener, but it’s good enough against the run, it’s forcing takeaways, and it won’t have to do anything all that special against the middling 49er offense.

The passing yards aren’t there – San Francisco has yet to hit the 200-yard mark through the air – and the Rams aren’t going to give up enough on the ground to matter.

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

Different year, changed teams, but the 49ers had the Rams in the regular season of last year – right up until one fateful final drive in the NFC Championship.

The defense is still tremendous – it’s No. 1 in the NFL against the pass – it’s great on third downs, and it’s second overall in total defense and third in scoring defense.

All Jimmy Garoppolo has to do is hit his third down throws, don’t turn the ball over, and hope the ground game – in whatever form shows up – can be just enough to make this a fight.

The Rams won’t run well, so …

What’s Going To Happen

Is this when San Francisco figures out something funky?

This is a banged up team that’s missing the offensive parts to keep up, but the Rams are making too many mistakes, the ground game isn’t there, and Matthew Stafford has been just okay.

It’ll be a low scoring and strange Monday night game with the 49er defense taking over.

Garoppolo will be just good enough.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Line

San Francisco 19, Los Angeles Rams 17

Line: San Francisco -1.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Must See Rating: 3.5

