Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Los Angeles Chargers (1-2), Houston Texans (1-2)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

What the hell was that?

Jacksonville might be okay, but the Chargers were sleepy on defense, Justin Herbert didn’t look right, and he was left in the game late in the 38-10 blowout loss.

The team is far, far better than that.

Houston will has the league’s worst run defense, and now it’s finally time for Austin Ekeler to get going.

The Chargers will use a good rotation of backs to to get the league’s worst ground game over 100 yards for the first time, and Herbert will hit the throws that Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Matt Ryan weren’t able to in Houston’s first three games.

Why Houston Texans Will Win

Can Houston come up with the balance needed to do what Jacksonville was able to against the Chargers?

The Jaguar defense was the star, but the passing game was efficient, the ground game rumbled for over 150 yards, and yeah, really, Houston can do that.

If he’s past his hip problem – or if he can fight through it – Dameon Pierce should have a strong game, Davis Mills is more effective than he gets credit for, and the Texan defense will be great on third downs.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Houston offense is the worst in the NFL on third downs.

Herbert might not be right, but he’s going to be effective even without Keenan Allen to go to. Again, this is when the Charger running game finally works.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Houston 20

Line: Los Angeles Charters -5.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Must See Rating: 3

