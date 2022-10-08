Liberty vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8
Liberty vs UMass How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 8
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Liberty (4-1), UMass (1-4)
Liberty vs UMass Game Preview
Why UMass Will Win
The running game continues to do just enough to matter.
That’s partly because the passing attack doesn’t do much of anything – the O is all about the ground game and trying to hold up defensively – but the team is able to hold on the ball for long stretches.
Own the time of possession, hope the defense can keep on taking the ball away with nine takeaways in the last three games, and …
Why Liberty Will Win
UMass doesn’t score.
It’s averaging fewer than ten points per game against FBS teams and hasn’t hit the 14 point mark yet against any of them – the 20-3 win over Stony Brook from the FCS counts as an offensive explosion.
The Liberty run defense is good enough, there’s zero fear of any sort of a passing game, and as long as the offense can be far, far more careful with the ball than it’s been so far – 12 turnovers in five games are too many – there won’t be any real concerns.
This will be over very, very fast if …
What’s Going To Happen
Turnovers. If the Liberty D starts coming up with takeaways and if it can get up right away, UMass has no ability to come back.
Liberty will win the field position battle in the first half, score off the chances, and coast in the second half.
Liberty vs UMass Prediction, Line
Liberty 38, UMass 10
Line: Liberty -24, o/u: 47
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Liberty vs UMass Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
