Liberty vs Gardner-Webb prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Liberty vs Gardner-Webb How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Liberty (5-1), Gardner-Webb (2-4)

Liberty vs Gardner-Webb Game Preview

Why Gardner-Webb Will Win

Don’t be fooled by the 2-4 record; Gardner-Webb will battle.

The offense has one of the Big South’s best passing attacks, the running game isn’t too bad, and the defense is strong enough on third downs to get off the field in a hurry.

The pass rush is dangerous enough to bother a Liberty passing game that’s okay, but isn’t consistent and isn’t accurate. As long as the Runnin’ Bulldogs are able to grind it out a bit and keep the Liberty offense off the field, they’ll be in this late.

They gave Coastal Carolina a hard time and weren’t too awful in the loss to Marshall, and …

Why Liberty Will Win

Liberty just keeps on winning.

It isn’t as dangerous as it was when Malik Willis was doing his thing, but it’s not losing the turnover battle, and the defense has been excellent at getting off the field at just the right time. The big pass plays are there even if the accuracy isn’t, and it should all work against a Gardner-Webb defense that isn’t bad, but can be pushed.

As long as Liberty is balanced and averaging close to five yards per carry, it’ll be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

Liberty hasn’t always been great against the mediocre teams, but it manages to get through without any trouble. It’ll be in for a battle for a half, but the offense will start to pull away as the Gardner-Webb offense stalls in too many key spots.

Liberty vs Gardner-Webb Prediction, Line

Liberty 38, Gardner-Webb 14

Line: Liberty -23.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Liberty vs Gardner-Webb Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

