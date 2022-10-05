Kentucky vs South Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Kentucky vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Kentucky (4-1), South Carolina (3-2)

Kentucky vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

There are too many interceptions and too many inconsistencies, but the Gamecocks are winging it around.

Spencer Rattler has four touchdown passes and seven picks, but he’s doing a whole lot of things that make the NFL scouts drool. Few quarterbacks in the country – including Billy Blue Jeans on the other side – can drive a pass like he can, the Gamecock offense has pushed for close to 1,000 yards over the last two weeks, and there’s a running game, too.

Kentucky is a bit beaten up.

Will Levis is fine even after hurting his hand in the loss to Ole Miss, but while it was battling in Oxford in a 22-19 soul-crusher, South Carolina was tuning up against South Carolina State last week after beating Charlotte.

Kentucky is very, very good, but the offensive line isn’t blocking well enough for the relatively non-existent running game that’s averaging 2.5 yards per pop, and the defensive front isn’t getting behind the line.

But …

Why Kentucky Will Win

Yeah, Rattler looks amazing … right up until he gets picked.

Kentucky isn’t taking the ball away enough, and it’s -3 in turnover margin – including a very, very big fumble against Ole Miss – but Levis really is just that good for a passing game that’s moving the chains.

No, the O line isn’t playing well enough and the running game isn’t doing what it’s supposed to, but Chris Rodriguez is back and he’s about to make a bigger difference after opening with 72 yards against the Rebels.

The South Carolina run defense hasn’t been good enough against good teams – Arkansas and Georgia did what they wanted – and there’s little to no pass rush to take advantage of the UK issues up front.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky might have more good parts now, and it might have a future NFL franchise quarterback, but it’s still doing Kentucky things.

It just doesn’t have the ability make things easy on itself.

South Carolina has been taking the ball away over the last two weeks, but that will slow down this week. Rodriguez and the UK running game will finally start to take the pressure off, the defense will do its normal bending without breaking, and the team will overcome a terrific day from Rattler.

Picking him off two times will help.

Kentucky vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Kentucky 34, South Carolina 23

Line: Kentucky -10.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kentucky vs South Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

