Kent State vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Kent State vs Toledo How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Glass Ball, Toledo, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Kent State (2-4), Toledo (4-2)

Kent State vs Toledo Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

The Golden Flash offense has stated to perk up.

It wasn’t its normal FlashFast self against a nasty schedule, but it kicked back in once MAC play started with the passing game rolling for over 700 yards in the last two weeks. The O still goes 100 miles per hour, no one in the MAC is better at hitting the downfield passes, and everything is there to keep up with the Rocket attack.

Toledo does a lot of things right, but the passing attack is hit or miss, there aren’t a ton of plays happening behind the line, and …

Why Toledo Will Win

The Rockets are finally rolling.

There’s no dogging the blowout loss at Ohio State, but the missed putt against San Diego State and its awful offense was unforgivable. Even so, everything is working once MAC play started with the offense taking advantage of everything in easy wins over Central Michigan and Northern Illinois.

The O is just fine on its own, but it’s the defense that stepped up with seven takeaways in the last two games. It’ll give up a whole bunch of yards, but as long as the D is making plays, everything is fine.

Kent State has chilled on the turnovers, but it’s not above giving them up in bunches.

What’s Going To Happen

Really, who wants to have some fun?

Both defenses are a bit better than they get credit for, but that’s about to go out the window in this with both offenses going off right out of the gate.

Toledo can’t stop anyone from throwing, and Kent State will throw well. Kent State’s defense isn’t going to stop Toledo from doing what it wants with a good balance to go along with the explosion.

The Rockets will be just a wee bit better and more efficient at home.

Kent State vs Toledo Prediction, Line

Toledo 44, Kent State 37

Line: Toledo -7.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kent State vs Toledo Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

