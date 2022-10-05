Kansas vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Kansas vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Kansas (5-0), TCU (4-0)

Kansas vs TCU Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

Kansas is sucking all of the oxygen out of the Big 12 room, but TCU has been even more dominant and more impressive so far in the 4-0 start under new head coach Sonny Dykes.

The offense rolled at will in a stunning 55-24 win over Oklahoma, the running game is averaging seven yards per pop, and only Tennessee is gaining more yards overall per game.

It’s all clicking, and it’s happening without any major mistakes getting in the way.

There were too many penalties in the win over SMU, but the ten were an aberration – flags aren’t a problem. The one lost fumble against Tarleton State was the only turnover so far, the special teams have been great, and Kansas is going to have to be close to perfect to deal with all of it.

Why Kansas Will Win

Where did that come from?

In a season full of WOW moments for the program, being able to beat Iowa State 14-11 took things to another level.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Kansas started out well with a balanced offense that was doing just about everything right, but the defense struggled with West Virginia and Duke throwing well and and the Houston running game doing enough to keep up for a while.

Iowa State was stuffed for just 26 rushing yards, the defense held firm time and again, and the Jayhawks showed they were adaptable enough to win ugly when needed.

The offensive line has been terrific, QB Jalon Daniels has been given time to work, and there haven’t been enough mistakes to matter with just two turnovers after the opener against Tennessee Tech.

What’s Going To Happen

GameDay will be there, the focus will be on Lawrence, Kansas on a day loaded with massive showdowns, and guest will ruin the party.

Okay, so go against Kansas at your own risk at this point, but TCU is playing way too well.

It’s not going to screw up to give the Jayhawks a slew of breaks, the run defense will hold up, and the offense will run enough to control the clock and tempo.

Kansas vs TCU Prediction, Line

TCU 41, Kansas 31

Line: TCU -7, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kansas vs TCU Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

