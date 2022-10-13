Kansas vs Oklahoma prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Kansas vs Oklahoma How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Kansas (5-1), Oklahoma (3-3)

Kansas vs Oklahoma Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

The offense can still work under Jason Bean.

Star quarterback Jalon Daniels injured his shoulder in the loss to TCU and is almost certainly out. However, it was Bean who was the starter for a bulk of last year – he knows what he’s doing.

The former North Texas starter led the Jayhawks in passing last season. He was the one – not Daniels – who almost pulled off the upset over the Sooners in the 35-23 loss, hitting 74% of his throws for 246 yards. Last week he stepped in against the Horned Frogs and threw for 262 yards and four scores.

In other words, nothing stops.

So what’s Oklahoma’s problem? The run defense is non-existent. allowing close to 300 yards per game over the three Big 12 losses. Bean will throw, but Kansas will start running and keep it going until the Sooner defensive front proves it can hold up.

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Dillon Gabriel is expected to be back.

The Oklahoma starting quarterback suffered a concussion early on against TCU and everything fell apart from there.

No, he doesn’t play defense, and there are a whole slew of other problems happening, but the offense couldn’t make up for the problems on the other side in the second half against the Horned Frogs or at any point in the embarrassing 49-0 loss to Texas.

Texas will throw for more than 39 yards – that’s what the Sooners generated last week – against the Jayhawks.

The D won’t be able to hold up, but when Gabriel should be able to push for 300 yards and perk the O back to its previous form.

At least that’s the hope.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Oklahoma team that showed up and rolled against Nebraska find that groove again?

The defense couldn’t handle Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez on the ground, and TCU’s Max Duggan ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Can Bean take off and move?

He’s not Martinez or Duggan running the ball, but he’ll come up with positive yards. However, the OU defense will be a bit better, and getting Gabriel back should mean everything.

This is assuming Gabriel is back and good enough to be back to form. Kansas will keep the offense moving, but being back at home – and with a desperate sense of urgency – the Sooners will bounce back from the debacle in Dallas and get a win.

Kansas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 36. Kansas 34

Line: Oklahoma -9, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Kansas vs Oklahoma Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

