Kansas vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Kansas vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Kansas (5-2), Baylor (3-3)

Kansas vs Baylor Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

The Jayhawks are able to keep on going.

The defense is the defense. There was a great performance in the loss to Iowa State, but the inability to close down most passing games is part of the deal with the offense able to roll up yards in bunches, even without QB Jalon Daniels.

Yes, Kansas lost to TCU and at Oklahoma, but think of it this way … Kansas lost to an unbeaten TCU in a fight and on the road to a desperate Oklahoma team that got its starting quarterback back.

The passing game has thrown four touchdown passes in three of the last four games, the O is still among the best in the nation on third downs, and the team will make Baylor press.

But …

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor is more than happy to throw it around to keep up.

It would rather rely on its defense and get the good running game going to control the clock and tempo, but QB Blake Shapen has been great with the passing attack throwing for 766 yards over the last two games.

Granted, Baylor lost to Oklahoma State and West Virginia, but yeah, the offense can keep up.

And it might not have to push the offense too hard. The Kansas defense gives up first downs and third down conversions in bunches, and at home the Baylor O should be balanced enough to throw well and average five yards per carry. The run defense will hold up fine and …

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor’s secondary won’t get gouged.

Kansas will get the O going. It’ll be its normal balanced self, but a few turnovers will matter and there will be just enough stalls to give Baylor the opportunity to push through.

It’s Kansas. It’ll be another fun offensive show, and for the third week in a row the other side will do a bit more.

Kansas vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 41, Kansas 34

Line: Baylor -9.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Kansas vs Baylor Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

