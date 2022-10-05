Kansas State vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Kansas State vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Kansas State (4-1), Iowa State (3-2)

Kansas State vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Kansas State State Will Win

For what he does, who’s playing better than Adrian Martinez over the last few weeks?

Against Oklahoma and Texas Tech he hit 62% of his passes with two touchdowns and no picks – he has yet to throw an interception this year – and ran for 319 yards and seven touchdown. Throw in the 286 rushing yards from Deuce Vaughn over those two games, and this is how the Kansas State offense is supposed to work.

There’s nothing wrong with Iowa State’s defense. It’s the best in the Big 12 against the run, it’s not allowing much of anything through the air, and it’s No. 1 in the conference in total defense and scoring D. However, it’s 3-0 when allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards, and 0-2 when Baylor and Kansas hit the 100-yard mark.

Kansas State will get to 100 yards and will have no problems making this a low scoring grind if needed.

Why Iowa State Will Win

Yeah, all that about the defense, and the offense isn’t bad, either.

The stats are messed up thanks to the offensively-challenged win over Iowa and a surprising 14-11 slugfest loss to Kansas last week, but the passing game is more than fine and the ground game was solid until the last two weeks.

On the flip side of the 100-yard rushing thing, along with losing both games when the defense gave up triple digits the offense also failed to hit the mark. Kansas rose up and stuffed the Cyclones, and it was a struggle to get going against the Bears. Kansas State’s defense is solid, but it’ll give up well over 100 yards on the ground in this.

The Wildcats feed off of multiple takeaways, but as long as the Cyclones limit the errors to two they should be okay, but …

What’s Going To Happen

As good as Iowa State’s defense is, it’s not forcing a ton of turnovers lately. It came up with three in the bad conditions against Iowa and it got four against Ohio, but it came up with just one in the last two games.

Kansas State will get enough out of the passing game to mix things up a little bit, but the Iowa State defense will keep the gashing runs to a minimum.

At home and coming off a tough loss, the Cyclones will be on the right side of a thriller – the kicking game will come through this week.

Kansas State vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 23, Kansas State 20

Line: Kansas State -2, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kansas State vs Iowa State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

