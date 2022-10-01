Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Kansas City Chiefs (2-1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Preview

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

Tampa Bay doesn’t have any wide receivers, and it shows.

Mike Evans is back, but Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and Julio Jones are all very questionable or out.

This is a different Buccaneer team that’s relying more on running the ball and a good defense than Tom Brady winging it around 50 times. We know that this Kansas City offense has the ability to crank it up – we have yet to see it from the Tampa Bay side.

The Chief run defense is too good to let Leonard Fournette and company take over, but …

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win

Tampa Bay can play D, too.

The Bucs forced eight takeaways in the three games, aren’t allowing much of anything on the ground – they have yet to allow a touchdown run – and they’ve got the pass rush to bother Patrick Mahomes just enough to be a problem.

And then there’s the kicking thing.

It shouldn’t matter that much, and Matt Amendola has hit three of his four field goal tries, but for whatever reason, the team and the offense feels a tad off-kilter without PK Harrison Butker. At least it was that against Indianapolis.

This is where the Tampa Bay defense has to take over right away, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a weird night and a strange environment after all that happened in southwest Florida over the last week.

This will be about the defenses more than the high-powered offenses, but Brady hasn’t been right, this offense hasn’t been moving like it should, and Mahomes and company should do just enough to sneak on by in a low scoring battle.

The Chiefs can play some D, too.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Line

Kansas State 21, Tampa Bay 20

Line: Kansas City -0.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Must See Rating: 5

