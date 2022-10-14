James Madison vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

James Madison vs Georgia Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Allen E Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: James Madison (5-0), Georgia Southern (3-3)

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Game Preview

Why James Madison Will Win

The run defense continues to be the best in the county.

Texas State was able to run for 106 yards, but that’s been it against a D that so far has allowed 205 yards in five games.

The Dukes are making a ton of plays in the backfield, the offense is dominating the time of possession battle, and everything is working on both sides of the ball.

Appalachian State is the only team to come close to taking down the new FBS program.

Georgia Southern wants to throw more than run, but the offensive side isn’t the issue. The worst run defense in the Sun Belt is the concern against an efficient JMU offense that hit 200 rushing yards against everyone but Appalachian State.

However …

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Georgia Southern’s offensive line has been terrific.

It’s solid for the ground game, the pass protection is as good as any team in the country, and the attack knows how to get things moving. Everything sets up perfectly for what the No. 1 offense in the Sun Belt does – run well enough, hit the third down opportunities, play with a good pace.

Last week the Eagles lost to rival Georgia State on turnovers – there were four picks to go along with a lost fumble. As amazing as James Madison’s defense is, it doesn’t come up with a ton of interceptions.

Limit the mistakes, control the lines, and have a shot because …

What’s Going To Happen

Other than Appalachian State, James Madison’s defense hasn’t faced anyone who’s all that dangerous. Georgia Southern has the offense to press and keep pressing.

However, the Eagles couldn’t get the win against a Coastal Carolina offense that control the tempo, and they’ve struggled overall against good passing teams. They’re allowing well over 300 yards in three of the last five games and gave up over 600 combined rushing yards in the other two against UAB and Georgia State.

James Madison’s defense will have a tough afternoon, but the offense will make up for it.

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Line

James Madison 38, Georgia Southern 27

Line: James Madison -11.5, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

