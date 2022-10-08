James Madison vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8
James Madison vs Arkansas State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 8
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR
How To Watch: NFL Network
Record: James Madison (4-0), Arkansas State (2-3)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
College Football Week 5 Roundup
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard
Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach Rankings
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Cavalcade of Whimsy: The Silly Coaching World
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
James Madison vs Arkansas State Game Preview
Why James Madison Will Win
Has America figured this out yet?
There hasn’t been a massive win yet over a superstar team, but beating an Appalachian State team that beat Texas A&M is close.
The offense has been balanced and brilliant – it was able to get over five turnovers in the last two games – but that’s not the star.
James Madison walked into the FBS and became the No. 1 defense in college football – at least over the first month. It’s allowing just 218 yards per game, it’s No. 1 in the national against the run, and it’s No. 1 in allowing the fewest first downs.
Arkansas State isn’t playing poorly, but it isn’t coming up with big defensive plays – the secondary is getting picked apart a bit too cleanly.
Why Arkansas State Will Win
The offense is playing well enough to push James Madison.
The running game can make a push, the passing attack balances things out, and the attack is great at controlling the clock – the Red Wolves keep the O on the field for well over 35 minutes per game – and the pass rush is great.
The James Madison passing game will be under pressure all game long, it’ll have problems on third downs, and …
– Schedules, Previews College | NFL
What’s Going To Happen
The Dukes are playing too well.
Arkansas State will have more success against the James Madison defensive front than most teams, but it still won’t be enough.
JMU will be too balanced and too efficient. The turnovers that plagued the O over the last two weeks will slow down.
James Madison vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line
James Madison 34, Arkansas State 20
Line: James Madison -11, o/u: 55.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
James Madison vs Arkansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams