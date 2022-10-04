Iowa vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Iowa vs Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Iowa (3-2), Illinois (4-1)

Iowa vs Illinois Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

The defense is still working.

The much-maligned offense had a few nice moments in the 27-14 loss to Michigan – it hit the 200-yard mark through the air for the first time all season – but it was the defense that kept the game in range.

Illinois isn’t going to wing the ball all around the yard. It can, but it’s not going to against the Hawkeye secondary. This will be about the lines, the ground games, and the ability to capitalize on mistakes. Illinois has been careful with the ball over the last few games, but it’s had a few rough patches with turnovers.

Iowa hasn’t turned it over in three weeks.

As long as the Hawkeyes can hold up against the run and force a slew of third and long plays – Illinois doesn’t push the ball downfield at all – this will be a fight deep into the fourth.

Why Illinois Will Win

Bret Bielema and his team went into Madison and did what Wisconsin wishes it could do.

His Illini were able to grind it out, were +3 in turnover margin, and held the supposedly biggest, baddest running game around to just two yards.

The defense is No. 1 in the nation in scoring D allowing just over eight points per game, Chase Brown and the ground attack are ultra-efficient, and more than anything else, the team knows how to maintain control.

Iowa games are low scoring defensive fights, but its D is on the field way too much thanks to an inept offense. Illinois is seventh in the nation in time of possession keeping it for close to 35 minutes per game.

So, basically …

What’s Going To Happen

A week after outbadgering the Badgers, Illinois will do what Iowa wants to do, only better.

Look elsewhere if you want a slew of points. Neither passing game will take any big chances, both running games will keep giving it the old college try to kill some time, but this will be all about the defenses and field position.

Iowa has the better kicking game, it’s punting game is far superior, and it’s going to keep chipping away as the Illini defense holds firm time and again.

Illinois, though, will get that one second half touchdown Iowa won’t.

Iowa vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Illinois 20, Iowa 16

Line: Illinois -3.5, o/u: 35.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Iowa vs Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

