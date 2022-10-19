Indiana vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Indiana vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Indiana (3-4), Rutgers (3-3)

Indiana vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

The Hoosiers aren’t playing that poorly even if they’re on a four-game losing streak.

They pushed Maryland hard in the 38-33 loss, the passing game is good, and the defense is just disruptive enough to get into the backfield on a regular basis. It won’t take much to make Rutgers press.

The Scarlet Knights don’t move the chains, they’re painfully inefficient throwing the ball, and they turn the ball over WAY too much.

They had plenty of chances to beat Nebraska, but bad penalties and three turnovers were too much to overcome in the 14-13 loss two weeks ago. They’re just not tight enough in all the other areas, but …

Why Rutgers Will Win

Indiana can be thrown on and Rutgers isn’t quite as bad as it seems throwing the ball, at least yardage-wise.

Evan Simon threw for 300 yards in the loss to Iowa, and he combined with Noah Vedral to throw for 233 yards against the Huskers. It was a tough run – they struggled to complete passes – but the yards were there. The passing game should hit 200 yards in this, too.

The defense has been terrific against the run – forget about the outlier loss to Ohio State – Indiana isn’t going to hit 50 yards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Rutgers just doesn’t know how to score.

Only getting ten points against Ohio State and Iowa is no big deal – those two defenses are going to do that – but 13 against Nebraska wasn’t okay, and 16 against Temple was awful.

The Indiana defense has been hammered by just about everyone, but it also faced a slew of good offenses – yeah, let’s throw Nebraska in that bucket – and it’s not about to get lit up by this Scarlet Knight attack.

As long as IU doesn’t turn the ball over in bunches, it should be able to throw enough to get out with a win. With that said, if you think Rutgers will come up with three takeaways, assume this goes the other way.

Indiana vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Indiana 23, Rutgers 20

Line: Rutgers -3, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Indiana vs Rutgers Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

