Houston vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22
Houston vs Navy How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 22
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: Houston (3-3), Navy (2-4)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race
Midseason Freshman All-America Team
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Houston vs Navy Game Preview
Why Houston Will Win
NOTHING has been easy for the 2022 Houston Cougars.
This was supposed to be the best of the Group of Five programs, but it lost a heartbreaker to Tulane, pulled off a thriller over Memphis, and every game has been crazy-wild-close.
It had a few weeks, though, to take a deep breath and rest for the finishing kick.
For all the problems, the run defense has generally been okay, the passing game has been great, and the offense has a way of rallying back when needed.
If the D can get into the backfield like it normally does, it should stop the Navy offense before it gets started, but …
Why Navy Will Win
The Navy offense is back.
The team might have lost to SMU, but it ran for 372 yards after rolling by Tulsa for 455. Because of it, the team is great at controlling the clock, it’s hitting the big play the few times it throws, and on the other side the run defense is terrific.
Houston will get its yards, but there’s a shot the D can’t hit the curveball and the Navy offense runs well early, takes a lead, and takes the air out of the ball in the fourth quarter, because …
– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL
What’s Going To Happen
The Cougars are great in desperation mode, but they might not easily get the ball back when needed.
It’s Houston, so this is going to be close throughout, it’ll stall for stretches, and it’ll get its shot late to pull everything out of the fire.
Too many Cougar penalties and a few other mistakes will make this a fight, but once again Clayton Tune will do what he needs to.
– College Football Expert Picks, Week 8
Houston vs Navy Prediction, Line
Houston 31, Navy 27
Line: Houston -3, o/u: 51.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Houston vs Navy Must See Rating (out of 5): 3
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams