Houston vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Friday, October 7
Houston vs Memphis How To Watch
Date: Friday, October 7
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Houston (2-3), Memphis (4-1)
Houston vs Memphis Game Preview
Why Houston Will Win
Houston, you feeling okay?
The talent is there, the experience is in place, and there’s no real reason why the team shouldn’t be far better. It’s closer to being 0-5 than it is 5-0, but it’s not like it’s that bad.
The offense is moving the chains without a problem, the defensive front lives in the backfield, and there aren’t a ton of turnover issues.
Memphis doesn’t have any sort of a pass rush, and that’s part of the reason why the secondary is having problems. This is where Clayton Tune and the Houston passing attack have to get going, but …
Why Memphis Will Win
The Memphis defense hasn’t been that bad.
Playing Navy, Arkansas State, North Texas, and Temple have something to do with that, but the run D has been strong and outside of the loss to Mississippi State, the secondary is holding up despite all the yards allowed.
And then there are the penalties. Memphis has been flagged 26 times with just ten over the last three games. Houston has doubled that up with a whopping 56 so far coming in a steady stream. For a team that can’t get anything consistently moving, the flags have been brutal.
What’s Going To Happen
Just how demoralized is Houston after the brutal loss to Tulane?
Is this when it kicks it all in and gets its season going, or is this when it drops another close game and goes into the tank?
It’s Houston so it’s going to be a much closer game than it needs to be, but the offense will come up with the balance to keep everything moving, and finally the defense will get the big stops needed in the second half to get out alive.
The Memphis offense will keep it close, but it won’t run well enough in the second half.
Houston vs Memphis Prediction, Line
Houston 31, Memphis 27
Line: Memphis -2.5, o/u: 57.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Houston vs Memphis Must See Rating (out of 5): 3
