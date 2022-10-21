Hawaii vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Hawaii vs Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: Spectrum Sports

Record: Hawaii (2-5), Colorado State (1-5)

Hawaii vs Colorado State Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

Colorado State just can’t convert on third downs.

It’s starting to get better with the ground game working, but it’s dead last in college football connecting just 17% of the time with a passing attack that doesn’t click.

Give Hawaii a whole lot of credit. It started with a rough hand dealt in a total rebuild under Timmy Chang and it keeps on fighting and battling through a tough season.

It lost a brutal heartbreaker at San Diego State, but came back to rock Nevada with the running game coming up with its best performance of the year. That came on the heels of a strong day in San Diego – the Rainbow Warriors have something in Dedrick Parson.

Why Colorado State Will Win

Colorado State needs all the help it can get.

How did the Rams beat Nevada a few weeks ago? Defensive touchdowns and a slew of big breaks from the other side screwing up. The Rams have to keep the score low, stay in the game, and get the defense off the field.

Colorado State can’t block anyone, but the Rainbow Warriors don’t get into the backfield.

Hawaii sputters in the red zone, it doesn’t have the offense to come up with points in bunches, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The program is used to it, but how much will the travel matter for Hawaii?

It went from home to Ann Arbor back to Honolulu to Las Cruces, New Mexico back to San Diego back to Hawaii and now to Colorado. That’s a wild six weeks of travel no matter who you are.

There’s one giant break, through, for the Rainbow Warriors.

75 and sunny on Saturday in Fort Collins.

The toughness of the Hawaii running game is coming through, and it should keep on pushing against a Colorado State defense that got ripped through by Utah State in a 17-13 Aggie win. The Rams are sputtering offensively, the passing game just doesn’t work.

Hawaii vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Hawaii 20, Colorado State 17

Line: Colorado State -5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Hawaii vs Colorado State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

