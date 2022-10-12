Georgia vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Georgia vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Georgia (6-0), Vanderbilt (3-3)

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Get AJ Swann going right away.

The freshman quarterback is looking more and more like a talent to build around hitting 71% of his passes for 281 yards and two scores in the loss to Ole Miss. He has yet to throw an interception this season. He’s not afraid to push the ball down the field, and in the he’ll have to take chances.

The Vanderbilt offense line has been great in pass protection. For all the amazing things Georgia does defensively, it’s generating the fewest sacks in the SEC and doesn’t come up with plays in the backfield.

Why Georgia Will Win

The Vanderbilt offense is showing a few interesting things. The defense …

It’s having issues. That’s going to happen when you play Alabama, Ole Miss, and Wake Forest, and now it gets the fun of Georgia.

It seems like the offense has picked it back up after a few sluggish games. The yards were there against Kent State and Missouri, but the win over Auburn was different. The running game was great last week, Stetson Bennett kept things moving, and there wasn’t any drama.

No, Georgia doesn’t do much with its pass rush, and Vanderbilt doesn’t, either. The lack of pressure is partly why the secondary allowed 848 passing yards over the last two games.

Now …

What’s Going To Happen

Bennett has to throw a touchdown pass again.

The Georgia offense was fine cranking out rushing scores last week against Auburn, but it’s been three games since Bennett threw a scoring pass.

Vanderbilt was great in the first half against Ole Miss last week and it’ll be completive early on this week, too. The Georgia offense will pick it up late in the first half and the defense will clamp down hard in the second.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 10

Line: Georgia -38.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

