Georgia vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Georgia vs Florida How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Georgia (7-0), Florida (4-3)

Georgia vs Florida Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

Can the Gator offensive line take over for stretches?

It’s been amazing at keeping defenses out of the backfield and strong for the ground game, paving the way for over 200 yards against everyone but Tennessee – the passing attack was too hot in that – and in the slugfest loss to Kentucky.

Georgia’s run defense has been terrific, but it hasn’t faced anyone who can run all that well other than Oregon. That might have been an ugly blowout, but the Ducks were able to get to 140 yards and had a little bit of success.

Florida has to start running, the style creates big spaces for the backs to move through, and …

Yeah, that sounds nice, but QB Anthony Richardson has to be the best player on the field.

He has been all over the place with the passing game, and he’s been running well enough to continue to be a threat. The line has to do it’s job, but he needs to be unstoppable because …

Why Georgia Will Win

Florida’s defense will seem like it’s on the field for most of the game.

The group is having nightmare of a time coming up with a third down stop, and now it’s going against one of the best offenses in the country at converting its third down chances It’s No. 1 in the nation in time of possession.

There’s a great combination of explosion and ball control, and it’s all about to work against this D.

The Dawgs almost certainly won’t have turnover issues – there’s been just one interception, and five of the six turnovers on the year came in the sleepy wins over Kent State and Missouri.

As long as Stetson Bennett isn’t forcing anything, he should be able hit the midrange throws the Gators will allow, the ground attack that’s averaging over six yards per carry should take some of the heat off, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia rolled through Auburn and Vanderbilt by a combined score of 97-10 to get everything back on track before going into the two week break.

It’s still not totally healthy – star DT Jalen Carter continues to be questionable – but the lines are going to be rested, the team got to take a collective deep breath, and now it’s on.

Florida, then Tennessee, then at Mississippi State, then at Kentucky, then Georgia Tech. This is just the first step of a very, very long road to get where it needs to be, but this is when the intimidation factor kicks back in.

No one really paid attention to those wins over Auburn and Vandy. People will be watching this.

It won’t be a total wipeout, but the Dawgs will look like they’re ready to kick it all in with an efficient day from the offense and a strong performance from the defensive front to keep Richardson from going off.

Georgia vs Florida Prediction, Line

Georgia 38, Florida 16

Line: Georgia -22.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Georgia vs Florida Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

