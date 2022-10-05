Georgia vs Auburn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Georgia vs Auburn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Georgia (4-0), Auburn (3-2)

Georgia vs Auburn Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

Didn’t you used to be Georgia?

The whining over the performance in the 39-22 win over Kent State was overblown – it was an unfocused effort for a team that played like it was taking a break – but the 26-22 win over Missouri was way too close against a mediocre team.

What’s going wrong?

The pass rush has all of a sudden gone bye bye, star DT Jalen Carter has a knee injury, and the five turnovers after not giving it away in any of the first three games showed just how off the team is.

Auburn’s defense isn’t taking the ball away, but it has to somehow not screw up. The passing game has to be fearless from the start, the defense has to continue to be solid against the run after allowing just 3.7 yards per carry so far, and …

Why Georgia Will Win

Auburn turns it over. A lot.

It didn’t lose the ball in the overtime win over Missouri, and it ended up a +2 in turnover margin helped by a miraculous fumble to close. However, it turned it over two times in each of the first two games, and four times against Penn State, and four times against LSU.

At -8 Auburn is the third-worst team in the nation in turnover margin, and it starts with an offensive line that’s having huge problems keeping defenses out of the backfield. This is where the Dawg O line starts to eat.

More than anything else …

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn just doesn’t score.

Turnovers have killed too many drives, but it doesn’t have any semblance of consistency and can’t figure out how to get this all going.

Dealing with an angry Georgia team that’s looking to get its mojo back is no way to rebound.

It still won’t be the Georgia we saw over the first three games, but the turnovers will stop, and the final score will make this seem like it was easy. The Auburn D, though, will keep this from being at total wipeout.

Georgia vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Georgia 38, Auburn 7

Line: Auburn -29.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Georgia vs Auburn Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

