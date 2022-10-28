Georgia Tech vs Florida State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Georgia Tech vs Florida State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Georgia Tech (3-4), Florida State (4-3)

Georgia Tech vs Florida State Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Can the offense get the running game going?

In what should be a lost season after losing head coach Geoff Collins early on, the team has managed to find something positive and even push for a possible bowl bid with two wins in its last three games.

What went right? The offense was able to pound away a bit and everything else fell into place. It’s not like the Yellow Jackets have to rumble for 300 yards, either. They’re 3-0 when running for over 125 yards and 0-4 when they don’t.

The Florida State run defense isn’t bad, but the team is on a three-game losing streak, and why?

A few reasons, but allowing over 160 rushing yards in each of the three didn’t help.

Georgia Tech has to run well and rely on turnover margin – it’s +10 on the year – to get by. But …

Why Florida State Will Win

Georgia Tech isn’t Clemson, NC State, or Wake Forest.

The Yellow Jackets might be playing better, but they’re not among the stars of the ACC this year like those three are. Florida State played relatively well over the last three games, but the teams on the other side were just a bit better.

The Noles are still running well and should hit 200 yards on the ground, and on the other side there’s no worry about the anything happening through the air.

FSU should be able to load up and hold Georgia Tech to under four yards per carry, and the ACC’s second-best pass defense should take care of the rest – especially with Tech starting quarterback nursing a sprained foot.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida State will get back on track at home.

Georgia Tech is a tough out, but it’s not going to do enough with the passing attack, the ground game won’t go off, and the Noles will be too balanced. As long as FSU keeps the giveaway to two and can be -1 or better in turnover margin, it’ll have done its job.

Georgia Tech vs Florida State Prediction, Line

Florida State 31, Georgia Tech 10

Line: Florida State -24.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Georgia Tech vs Florida State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

