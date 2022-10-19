Georgia State vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Wednesday, October 19

Georgia State vs Appalachian State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, October 19

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Georgia State (2-4), Appalachian State (3-3)

Georgia State vs Appalachian State Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

Appalachian State was supposed to be the Sun Belt’s killer running team this year, and it’s turning out to be Georgia State.

The Panthers can throw a little bit when they have to, but the veteran combination of backs and quarterback Darren Grainger are starting to take over.

Army ran for more yards, but Georgia State was more effective on the ground in the 31-14 win. It ripped through Georgia Southern for 336 yards, and they’re combining it with a defense that takes the ball away by the truckload.

It’s a great combination that turned the season around, but …

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The Georgia State offense is almost never on the field. For a team that runs the ball as effectively as any in the country, it doesn’t do a thing to control the clock.

The Panthers are dead last in the nation in time of possession partly because they can’t come up with a third down stop. They make up for it with takeaways.

And that’s it. That’s everything for an Appalachian State that’s better than Texas State, but lost last week with two turnovers and 12 penalties. It gave up the ball twice in the loss to James Madison and once against North Carolina.

It’s 3-0 when it doesn’t turn the ball over and 0-3 when it does.

However, it can play a little offense, too, averaging 445 yards per game, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Appalachian State will turn the ball over, but it’ll break the pattern by holding up against the run. The Panthers might be running well, but Appalachian State will do it better.

The passing game has gone off for the Mountaineers, but they’re at their best when they’re ripping off yards in chunks. They’ll do a little of everything in a high-scoring shootout.

Georgia State vs Appalachian State Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 40, Georgia State 31

Line: Appalachian State -10, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Georgia State vs Appalachian State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

