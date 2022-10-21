Georgia Southern vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Georgia Southern vs Old Dominion How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: SB Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Georgia Southern (4-3), Old Dominion (3-3)

Georgia Southern vs Old Dominion Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

That’s how it’s supposed to work.

The Old Dominion passing game was efficient in the 49-21 shocker at Coastal Carolina last week, but it was the ground attack that took over and dominated.

After not doing much of anything all year, everything worked with 324 yards – almost half of the season total – with Blake Watson ripping off 256 yards and three scores.

That isn’t how the ODU offense normally works, but against Georgia Southern’s run defense that gets gouged for 221 yards per game, the main man will get fed again.

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Yeah, Georgia Southern will see your 300+ rushing yards and raise you 578 against James Madison.

The Dukes had one of the nation’s best run defenses, so the Eagles didn’t even bother as Kyle Vantrease went off, three different targets went over 100 yards, and now it’s time to roll on an Old Dominion pass defense that’s getting lit up for a Sun Belt-most 278 yards per game.

The Monarchs bring the nation’s best pass rush, but it doesn’t translate into production in the secondary.

What’s Going To Happen

Can this really be as fun as they were last week? Let’s hope so.

The Sun Belt has been crazy unpredictable this year – last week with both of these teams showed that – but both passing games have been rock steady.

Can Old Dominion really do that again on the ground? Even if it does, Georgia Southern can keep bombing its way out of it.

The Monarchs are better at forcing takeaways and the the Eagles buckle when they start giving it away.

Georgia Southern will convert its third down tries. Old Dominion won’t.

Georgia Southern vs Old Dominion Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 34, Old Dominion 30

Line: Georgia Southern -2.5, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Georgia Southern vs Old Dominion Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

