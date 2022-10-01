Fresno State vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Fresno State vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Fresno State (1-2), UConn (1-4)

Fresno State vs UConn Game Preview

Why Fresno State Will Win

There’s no reason to get cute here.

The Bulldogs are missing QB Jake Haener after he got hurt in the loss to USC a few weeks ago, and now the running game should be able to take over and roll at will.

The Bulldogs are averaging five yards per carry in the first three games – two of them against Oregon State and USC – and now they’re going against a UConn defensive front that hasn’t been awful, but gets pounded on.

Slow and steady in this is just fine, but …

Why UConn Will Win

Can the Fresno State offense really do what it wants to?

Logan Fife stepped in for Haener and hit 11-of-12 passes against USC, but the game had already been decided.

UConn has a bit of a running game, but it hasn’t been able to do much with it against NC State and Michigan on the slate. Fresno State, though, is struggling a bit against the run, the offensive line is allowing too many sacks, and …

What’s Going To Happen

UConn isn’t USC or Oregon State.

It’s a nice home game for the UConn program, and it’s an interesting trip for the Mountain West team, but the offense should travel.

Fife will be fine, the running game will be great, and it should be a business trip win without anything sensational. UConn won’t be a speed bump, but it won’t be able to keep up.

Fresno State vs UConn Prediction, Line

Fresno State 41, UConn 16

Line: Fresno State -24, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Fresno State vs UConn Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

