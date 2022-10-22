Fresno State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Fresno State vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: FS2

Record: Fresno State (2-4), New Mexico (2-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race

Midseason Freshman All-America Team

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Fresno State vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why Fresno State Will Win

The Bulldogs got their groove back.

On a four game losing streak with nothing working quite right and without a win over an FBS team, the defense rose up against the run and QB Logan Fife came through in a 17-10 win over a red hot San Jose State.

This week it’s about the defense against a New Mexico offense that’s miserable on third downs, doesn’t do anything from the passing game, and averages just 261 yards per game.

Score 14 points and that might be enough to get this done.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 7

Why New Mexico Will Win

It’s not like the Fresno State offense went off against San Jose State.

With QB Jake Haener still hurting, Fife is expected to get the call. While he came through against San Jose State, he has just one touchdown pass with five picks.

The Bulldog offensive line is struggling, the defense doesn’t force takeaways, and the Lobo defense is just good enough to keep the score low and hang around.

However …

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Fresno State came up with its first four takeaways of the year over the last three weeks, but New Mexico failed to generate a turnover in either of the last two games.

Don’t expect a lot of points or excitement, but it’ll be close and tight late. Fresno State will still struggle offensively, but two takeaways from the defense will save the day.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 8

Fresno State vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

Fresno State 23, New Mexico 14

Line: Fresno State -10, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Fresno State vs New Mexico Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams