Florida Atlantic vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Florida Atlantic vs UTEP How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Florida Atlantic (3-4), UTEP (3-4)

Florida Atlantic vs UTEP Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Which Florida Atlantic team will show up?

Just when it seemed the season was all but dead and the team couldn’t catch a break, it came up with a brilliant defensive day in the 17-14 win over Rice to keep hopes of a bowl appearance alive.

The defense has to force takeaways – ten in the last four games – and UTEP will give them away with four turnovers in last week’s loss to Louisiana Tech and seven in the stunning loss to New Mexico.

The Miners struggle to move the ball on third downs thanks to an inefficient passing game, and …

Why UTEP Will Win

UTEP has a way of slowing things down and making teams play its style.

The defense has been great on third downs, the defense has forced multiple takeaways in four of the last five games, and the passing game can put up yards even if it’s painfully inconsistent.

As long as the Miners can be balanced and keep the chains moving they should be fine because …

What’s Going To Happen

Florida Atlantic is a different team on the road. It’s 3-1 in Boca Raton – only losing to UCF – and 0-3 on the road.

Besides a tougher schedule, what’s been the difference? The Owls don’t run as well on the road. UTEP is hardly a brick wall, but with two weeks off to rest up and being back in the Sun Bowl for the first time since September 23rd the front line will hold up.

Florida Atlantic vs UTEP Prediction, Line

UTEP 27, Florida Atlantic 24

Line: UTEP -4, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Florida Atlantic vs UTEP Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

