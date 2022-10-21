FIU vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

FIU vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: FIU (2-4), Charlotte (1-6)

FIU vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

If there was ever a time the offense was going to work, this would be it.

Charlotte’s defense is the worst in the country, and it’s not all that close. The D is miserable against teams that can throw, worse against the run, and there aren’t enough takeaways or big plays to make up for it.

FIU might be struggling – to be nice about it – but there’s a decent passing game that can move the chains a little bit, and the ground game should hit five yards per carry.

FIU is 2-0 when throwing a touchdown pass and 0-4 when it doesn’t. Charlotte has allowed a TD pass in every game and 17 on the year, but …

Why Charlotte Will Win

If there was ever a time the defense was going to work, this would be it.

FIU’s offense isn’t the worst in America, but it hasn’t been able to push past 12 points against anyone but Bryant from the FCS and New Mexico State in a 21-7 win.

No, the 49er defense isn’t anything great, but the offense is able to wing it around enough to push the Panther secondary, the running game has hit 100 yards in three of the last four games, and the team has at least been competitive in the various losses. But …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the moveable object vs the stoppable force.

Turnovers will matter, and Charlotte is giving them up, but FIU isn’t taking it away.

The FIU offense will work enough to keep things moving, but it’ll still struggle to score consistently. The defense will keep Charlotte from going off, but the O will stall enough to not be able to pull this off even with several good chances in the second half.

FIU vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Charlotte 37, FIU 23

Line: FIU -14.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

FIU vs Charlotte Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

