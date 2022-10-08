Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Eastern Michigan (3-2), Western Michigan (2-3)

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

The Eagle offense hasn’t been anything sensational, but it’s able to be just balanced enough to keep things moving against mediocre defenses.

Only Kent State is better on third down conversions, and EMU has to do enough to control the clock against a Western Michigan offense that’s not moving the ball with ease.

EMU will score when it gets a chance – it’s great in the red zone – but …

Why Western Michigan Will Win

The Eastern Michigan lines aren’t playing well enough.

There’s no pressure in the backfield and the the running game is hit or miss. Western Michigan can use the break.

A big disappointment so far, the Broncos are having a tough time keeping the offense moving. However, the defense is great on third downs – it’s going to stall the Eastern Michigan offense – and all of a sudden the offense is going to look better because …

What’s Going To Happen

It wasn’t seen as anything but a disaster at the time, but Western Michigan’s 34-6 loss to San Jose State is now fine – the Spartans are playing great. The other losses were to Michigan State and Pitt – okay.

Eastern Michigan is going to have a hard time getting moving. It’s been wildly inconsistent, and now it has to deal with a Western Michigan team that’s going to look the part. It might have been a rough start to the season, but it’ll be 2-0 in the MAC.

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 30 Eastern Michigan 24

Line: Western Michigan -5.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

