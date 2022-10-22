Eastern Michigan vs Ball State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Schuemann Stadium, Muncie, IN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Eastern Michigan (4-3), Ball State (4-3)

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

What the heck was that?

Just when it seemed like Eastern Michigan was about to go on a run, it didn’t show up at home in a stunning 39-10 loss to Northern Illinois.

That wasn’t normal. The running game didn’t work, the run defense didn’t work, nothing worked. However, it should be able to hold up against a Ball State passing game that sputtered over the last few weeks.

Ball State isn’t good against the run, Eastern Michigan will hammer away for well over four yards per carry, and the team should settle down after last week’s debacle. However …

Why Ball State Will Win

Eastern Michigan is weird. It was able to beat Arizona State and couldn’t do anything defensively against Buffalo or Northern Illinois.

It’s not going to do enough against Ball State this week.

The Cardinals haven’t been perfect, but they’re on a three-game winning streak with with the offensive line doing a nice job of keeping defenses out of the backfield and the D taking the ball away on a regular basis. That’s why …

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Michigan is going to have issues. It doesn’t have huge turnover problems, but it’s -10 overall in turnover margin because the D isn’t doing its part.

Ball State has come up with multiple takeaways five of the last six games, and it’ll do it here, too. That will be just enough to get by in an uneven game with neither side able to get comfortable.

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Line

Ball State 26, Eastern Michigan 23

Line: Ball State -2.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

