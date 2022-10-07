East Carolina vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

East Carolina vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: East Carolina (3-2), Tulane (4-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

College Football Week 5 Roundup

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard

Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach Rankings

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Cavalcade of Whimsy: The Silly Coaching World

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

East Carolina vs Tulane Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

The Pirates are piling up wins. The passing game has been solid enough to overcome the shaky defense, there aren’t a lot of turnovers, and no one in the American Athletic Conference is better on third downs.

There’s a nice combination of things happening with their style – they’re explosive, but they’re also controlling the ball and the clock.

Tulane doesn’t come up with enough of a pass rush to be a problem, which is only part of the reason why the defense isn’t forcing takeaways, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 5

Why Tulane Will Win

The Green Wave have their groove back.

After a 2021 when nothing seemed to go right, they managed to come up with a huge performance in a win over Kansas State and bounced back from a tough home loss to Southern Miss with a fantastic rally to beat Houston.

What’s going right? The offense has been balanced, the defense has been solid, the pass D leads the nation, and there aren’t a slew of mistakes – they’re keeping the penalties to a bare minimum.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

East Carolina is going to push the Tulane secondary that hasn’t faced a slew of passing teams.

Houston is the first offense that can push the ball a bit and Tulane gave up over 200 yards for the first time all year. The Pirate offense is going to wing it around enough to make this fun, but the Green Wave attack will do its part with enough balance to keep up.

Like it did against Houston, Tulane will pull this off late.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 6

East Carolina vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Tulane 27, East Carolina 23

Line: Tulane -4, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

East Carolina vs Tulane Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams