Denver vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

Denver vs Los Angeles Chargers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Denver (2-3), Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

Denver vs Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

Why Denver Will Win

Is this when the offense finally perks up?

After the brutal 12-9 loss to the Colts when the offense struggled and the passing game didn’t click in the red zone, now the Broncos get a Charger defense that’s just okay at holding up inside the 20 and gives up the second-most points in the NFL.

It starts with the ground game. Take the pressure off Russell Wilson to connect with a receiving corps that isn’t on the same page as the quarterback and just start running and keep going. The Chargers allow an NFL-most 5.8 yards per carry, are coming off a hammering by the Browns, and …

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Yeah, the Broncos just don’t score.

They passing game isn’t consistent, the ground game hasn’t done enough with its opportunities, and the O is the worst in the NFL in the red zone. There isn’t the power to run it in, and again, the passing attack isn’t sharp.

The Chargers have to be patient. The Denver O might not be good, but the defense is tremendous at keeping teams from winging it around. As long as there’s a balance like there was last week against the Browns, and the attack takes advantage of every scoring opportunity, all will be fine.

Get to 17 points and take your chances. But ..

What’s Going To Happen

The Charger defense is way too leaky.

Denver’s offense will get a touchdown on a first quarter drive, Wilson will be good, and then it’ll all stop. The early scoring won’t translate into the second half when Justin Herbert comes up with two touchdown passes set up by another good day from the ground game.

Denver vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Denver 20

Line: Los Angeles -4.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Denver vs Los Angeles Chargers Must See Rating: 3

