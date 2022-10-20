Colorado vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Colorado vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Colorado (1-5), Oregon State (5-2)

Colorado vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

Break up the Buffaloes.

Good for Colorado – it was having a miserable season stuck in a miserable situation and with no hope for anything but more misery. But the team rose up under interim head coach Mike Sanford and pulled off a stunning 20-13 win over Cal for the first win of the year.

What was different? The defense showed up.

The worst D in college football allowed 500 yards or more in its previous three games, and then it held the Bears to under 300 and generated a slew of big stops.

Oregon State’s offense is good, but it’s not so unstoppable that it’s a sure thing to roll for over 400.

It gave up four picks in each of the two losses, it’s a bit underwhelming lately though the air, and overall it relies more on balance than anything too explosive.

It took a minor miracle to get by Fresno State and a major one to beat Stanford. The 5-2 record is nice, but if Colorado can bring the defense for a second week in a row, it might have a shot.

But …

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Colorado offense. It’s still a problem.

The defense might have pulled the win out of the fire against Cal, but the other side turned it over three times – the third three-giveaway game of the season – and it can’t get away with that this week.

Oregon State doesn’t force takeaways, but the run defense has been terrific over the past few weeks, the secondary has been good enough, and it’s not going to have to worry about the Buff attack going off.

Slow and steady can win this race. There’s no Colorado pass rush, so hit the mid-range throws, keep the ball for 35 minutes, get out with a win.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado might not go all the way back to being completely horrible, but it’s not going to have the offense to get back in the game after the balanced Oregon State attack comes up with two early scores.

This won’t be a total wipeout – the Beavers don’t have the O to do that – and there might be a moment of concern in the third quarter, but the stress level should be relatively low as they get bowl eligible.

Colorado vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Oregon State 37, Colorado 17

Line: Oregon State -23.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Colorado vs Oregon State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

