Colorado State vs Nevada prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Friday, October 7

Colorado State vs Nevada How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 7

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Colorado State (0-4), Nevada (2-3)

Colorado State vs Nevada Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

Okay, Coach. This is the game to get it done.

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell had a good run and a great 2021 as the main man at Nevada, but he bolted to Fort Collins for a better deal, strong facilities, and …

He has yet to win a game.

The offense isn’t working and it’s been a few weeks since the embarrassing 41-10 loss to Sacramento State from the FCS, but there are a few decent parts in place.

Penalties aren’t that big a problem, the run defense hasn’t been awful, and more than anything else in this, Nevada is struggling, too.

The Wolf Pack can’t come up with a third down stop, the passing game that was so strong last year isn’t around anymore, and …

Why Nevada Will Win

Turnovers.

Beyond just not being able to move the ball, or score, or stop anyone, Colorado State has turned it over nine times in four games. That’s hardly the end of the world, but Nevada has been as clean as can be with just three giveaways in five games with two coming in the loss to Incarnate Word.

The Colorado State offensive line hasn’t done a thing so far for the running game and is dead last in the nation in sacks allowed. Nevada doesn’t have a killer pass rush, but there’s enough of one to keep the Ram’s problems going.

What’s Going To Happen

Norvell’s former team is playing better than the current one.

The Wolf Pack might be struggling, but they were able to get the ground game going early on against New Mexico State and Texas State and there shouldn’t be a problem against the Rams.

It won’t be anything scintillating, but the Nevada lines will outplay the Colorado State fronts in a relatively even game for four quarters.

Colorado State vs Nevada Prediction, Line

Nevada 26, Colorado State 17

Line: Nevada -3.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Colorado State vs Nevada Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

