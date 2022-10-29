Colorado State vs Boise State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Colorado State vs Boise State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Colorado State (2-5), Boise State (5-2)

Colorado State vs Boise State Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

The Rams were able to come up with a two wins in the last three games by getting tough on the ground.

They weren’t great and they needed a bunch of of key breaks, but they ran for 177 yards against Nevada and 209 against Hawaii. Those were the only two times this year they were able to get to 100 yards rushing.

Boise State’s defense might be strong against the run, and it held up well against Air Force, but out lost to UTEP and Oregon State on the team’s two worst days for the run D.

But …

Why Boise State Will Win

If Colorado State can’t run well, forget it.

This is a different Boise State team now with the offense playing with far more confidence, the passing attack was able to step up when the running game stalled last week, and there aren’t enough mistakes or turnovers to be a problem.

Colorado State pitched its best defensive game of the year so far in the win over Hawaii, but it’s not gong to hold up like that against the Boise State offensive front.

What’s Going To Happen

Boise State is now third in the nation total defense, first against the pass, and it should all work against a Colorado State offense that won’t be able to throw.

The Bronco ground attack will rumble for close to 300 yards – it hit 316 yards in the two games before Air Force – and it’ll take over and put this away early in the second quarter.

Colorado State vs Boise State Prediction, Line

Boise State 38, Colorado State 10

Line: Boise State -27.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Colorado State vs Boise State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

