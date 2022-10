College Football Schedule, Predictions, Scoreboard, Predictions Week 9

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

College Football Schedule Week 9

Week 9 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions

ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 9

Results So Far

Straight Up 53-17, ATS 37-31-2, o/u 46-23-1

Thursday, October 27

Virginia Tech at NC State

7:30 ESPN

Line: NC State -13.5, o/u: 40

Final Score:

Friday, October 28

Notre Dame at Syracuse

12:00 ABC

Line: Syracuse -2.5, o/u: 46

Final Score:

Saturday, October 29

Boston College at UConn

12:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Boston College -9.5, o/u: 45.5

Final Score:

Georgia Tech at Florida State

12:00 ACC Network

Line: Florida State -22, o/u: 47.5

Final Score:

Miami at Virginia

12:30 ESPN3

Line: Miami -2, o/u: 47.5

Final Score:

Wake Forest at Louisville

3:30 ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -5.5, o/u: 62.5

Final Score:

Pitt at North Carolina

8:00 ACC Network

Line: North Carolina -3.5, o/u: 64

Final Score:

