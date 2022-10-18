College Football Schedule, Predictions, Scoreboard, Predictions Week 8

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Schedules

By October 18, 2022 2:09 am

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 8

Results So Far
Straight Up 50-15, ATS 33-30-2, o/u 44-20-1

Thursday, October 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech
7:30 ESPN
Line: Georgia Tech -3, o/u: 45.5
Final Score: COMING

Saturday, October 22

Syracuse at Clemson
12:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -13.5, o/u: 51.5
Final Score: COMING

Duke at Miami
12:30 ESPN3
Line: Miami -9.5, o/u: 59.5
Final Score: COMING

Boston College at Wake Forest
3:30 ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -21, o/u: 61.5
Final Score: COMING

Pitt at Louisville
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Louisville -1, o/u: 55
Final Score: COMING

