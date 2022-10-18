College Football Schedule, Predictions, Scoreboard, Predictions Week 8

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 8

Results So Far

Straight Up 50-15, ATS 33-30-2, o/u 44-20-1

Thursday, October 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech

7:30 ESPN

Line: Georgia Tech -3, o/u: 45.5

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, October 22

Syracuse at Clemson

12:00 ABC

Line: Clemson -13.5, o/u: 51.5

Final Score: COMING

Duke at Miami

12:30 ESPN3

Line: Miami -9.5, o/u: 59.5

Final Score: COMING

Boston College at Wake Forest

3:30 ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -21, o/u: 61.5

Final Score: COMING

Pitt at Louisville

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Louisville -1, o/u: 55

Final Score: COMING

