College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Scoreboard, Predictions: Week 7

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Scoreboard, Predictions: Week 7

College Football Schedules

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Scoreboard, Predictions: Week 7

By October 10, 2022 3:18 pm

By |

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week  6 Schedule, Predictions
Click on each game for the preview and prediction

ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Results So Far
Straight Up 47-14, ATS 31-28-2, o/u 41-19-1

Saturday, October 15

Miami at Virginia Tech
12:30 ESPN3
Prediction: COMING
Line: Miami -7.5, o/u: 47.6
Final Score: COMING

NC State at Syracuse
3:30 ACC Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Syracuse -3.5, o/u: 44
Final Score: COMING

Clemson at Florida State
7:30 ABC
Prediction: COMING
Line: Clemson -4.5, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING

North Carolina at Duke
8:00 ACC Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: North Carolina -6.5, o/u: 66.5
Final Score: COMING

Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week  6 Schedule, Predictions

NEXT: American Athletic Conference College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

, , , , , , , , , ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, College Football Features, college football picks, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, Conference USA, How to watch, Independents, Lines, MAC, Mountain West, News, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt, Week 7

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home