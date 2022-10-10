College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Scoreboard, Predictions: Week 7

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Results So Far

Straight Up 47-14, ATS 31-28-2, o/u 41-19-1



Saturday, October 15

Miami at Virginia Tech

12:30 ESPN3

Prediction: COMING

Line: Miami -7.5, o/u: 47.6

Final Score: COMING

NC State at Syracuse

3:30 ACC Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: Syracuse -3.5, o/u: 44

Final Score: COMING

Clemson at Florida State

7:30 ABC

Prediction: COMING

Line: Clemson -4.5, o/u: 51

Final Score: COMING

North Carolina at Duke

8:00 ACC Network

Prediction: COMING

Line: North Carolina -6.5, o/u: 66.5

Final Score: COMING

