College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Scoreboard, Predictions: Week 7

College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
ACC College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
Results So Far
Straight Up 47-14, ATS 31-28-2, o/u 41-19-1
Saturday, October 15
Miami at Virginia Tech
12:30 ESPN3
Prediction: COMING
Line: Miami -7.5, o/u: 47.6
Final Score: COMING
NC State at Syracuse
3:30 ACC Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Syracuse -3.5, o/u: 44
Final Score: COMING
Clemson at Florida State
7:30 ABC
Prediction: COMING
Line: Clemson -4.5, o/u: 51
Final Score: COMING
North Carolina at Duke
8:00 ACC Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: North Carolina -6.5, o/u: 66.5
Final Score: COMING
Week 7 Schedules, Game Previews, Predictions
ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA
IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt
CFN Expert Picks: Week 7 | NFL Expert Pick
NFL Week 6 Schedule, Predictions