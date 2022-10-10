College Football Roundup Week 6: Overrated, Underrated, What It All Means

College football Week 6 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated aspects to the weekend, and what it all means

College Football Week 6 Roundup

College Football Week 6 Roundup

– Alabama struggled again One Really Big Thing

– Texas blew out Oklahoma Most Overrated Thing

– Quarterback injuries Most Underrated Thing

– CFP might be wide open What It All Means, Week 6



Winners & Losers From Week 6

Winner: Interim head coaches

Mike Sanford’s Colorado team didn’t play, but the other interim guys went 4-0.

All of a sudden, some of the teams whose seasons were lost are starting to have some fun. Georgia Tech’s Brent Key and his staff pitched a gem in the win over Duke. Interim – and likely new – Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard got the win over Northwestern.

Under Mickey Joseph, Nebraska finally won a close game as it slipped by Rutgers. Arizona State’s Shaun Aguano go the job done in the win over Washington.

Loser: Tenured head coaches

The five coaches who have been with their schools the longest are Kirk Feretnz (1999), Mike Gundy (2005), Kyle Whittingham (2005), Pat Fitzgerald (2006), and Rick Stockstil (2005). Gundy was the only one of the four get a win this weekend.

Winner: Troy QB Jarret Doege

The sixth-year senior started out at Bowling Green, left for West Virginia, went to Western Kentucky for a cup of coffee, and he stepped in at Troy last week.

After throwing for 237 yards in the win over Southern Miss, he’s now 78th on the all-time NCAA passing list with 10,926. Why is that a big deal? In that one game he passed Matt Leinart, Marcus Mariota, Ben Roethlisberger, and Danny Wuerffel.

Loser: Virginia passing game

The Virginia Cavaliers lost to Louisville 34-17 to go to 2-4, but Brennan Armstrong had one of his best passing games of the season with 313 yards and five scores.

In six games Virginia has thrown five touchdown passes and seven picks. In 2021 Virginia finished second in the nation in passing – Armstrong threw five touchdown passes in a game over Illinois.

Winner: Colorado State

The Rams were 0-4 going into Nevada. They went 1-of-11 on third down conversions, turned it over three times, committed 14 penalties, and only finished with 255 yards of total offense.

They technically didn’t score an offensive point in 60 minutes of play, getting gifted an untimed down on a questionable running into the kicker call to get a field goal for a 17-14 win – the defense scored the two touchdowns.

Loser: Memphis

Everything was going fine against Houston with a 29-13 lead with eight minutes to play. And then it all fell apart.

Jayce Rogers returned the ensuing kickoff for a score, but Memphis went back up 32-19 late on a field goal. Houston – helped by an onside kick – got two Clayton Tune touchdown passes to KeSean Carter in the final 1:17 to pull off the improbable 33-32 win.

Winner: San Diego State QB/S Jalen Mayden

The woeful Aztec offense came into the game against Hawaii with the nation’s worst passing attack. In the 16-14 win – thanks to a walk-off field goal – defensive back Jalen Mayden got the starting quarterback nod – it was his former position at Mississippi State – and went 24-of-36 for 322 yards and a touchdown.

Loser: Ohio pass defense

The Bobcats beat Akron 55-34, but it allowed 418 passing yards. That made it the sixth straight game this season allowing over 300 yards through the air, and now the nation’s worst pass defense is allowing 387 yards per game – 63 more than the second worst, Vanderbilt. Western Michigan is up next this week.

