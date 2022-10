Where do all the college football teams rank in each conference? After Week 9, here’s how they all stack up

CFN College Football Rankings By Conference: Week 9

CFN 2022 Rankings: By Conference: Week 9

ACC | American Athletic | Big 12 | Big Ten | C-USA

Independent | MAC | Mountain West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

– CFN Week 9 Rankings 1-131

ACC College Football Rankings By Conference After Week 9

1 Clemson (8-0)

Last Week Ranking: 1

2 North Carolina (7-1)

Last Week Ranking: 4

3 Florida State (5-3)

Last Week Ranking: 6

4 Syracuse (6-2)

Last Week Ranking: 3

5 Wake Forest (6-2)

Last Week Ranking: 2

6 NC State (6-2)

Last Week Ranking: 5

7 Louisville (5-3)

Last Week Ranking: 7

8 Georgia Tech (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 9

9 Duke (5-3)

Last Week Ranking: 10

10 Miami (4-4)

Last Week Ranking: 12

11 Virginia (4-4)

Last Week Ranking: 10

12 Pitt (4-4)

Last Week Ranking: 11

13 Virginia Tech (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 13

14 Boston College (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 14

