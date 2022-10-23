College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 8

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 8 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.

After last week when Tennessee shook up the world with its win over Alabama and Michigan cemented itself as a top team with a dominant victory over Penn State, things settled in a bit.

Georgia and Michigan had the week off, Tennessee had a light scrimmage against UT Martin, and at least at the top, everything else went according to plan.

Oregon took care of home with its win over UCLA, Alabama crushed Mississippi State, and Clemson survived Syracuse – all of that caused a wee bit of shuffle at the top.

Oklahoma State beating Texas, LSU taking down Ole Miss, and TCU pushing past Kansas State were all a big deal, but South Carolina taking out Texas A&M and convincing wins by Oregon State (Colorado) and Texas Tech (West Virginia) caused a little bit of a shake up.

The big changes are coming soon as the season hits the finishing kick, and now the rankings start to skew more towards how good the teams are right now after changes and shifts – think Boise State – over early misfires.

Like last week, there’s a bit of forgiveness for teams that lost their starting quarterback – Minnesota, for example, doesn’t get punished too much for not having Tanner Morgan around.

As always, the college football rankings will change wildly on the fly.

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 8

76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

CFN College Football Rankings: Week 8

131 Akron (1-7)

Last Week Ranking: 131

Week 8: Kent State 33, Akron 27

Week 9: Miami University

130 UMass (1-6)

Last Week Ranking: 130

Week 8: OPEN DATE

Week 9: New Mexico State

129 Charlotte (1-7)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 8: FIU 34, Charlotte 13

Week 9: at Rice

128 Nevada (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 129

Week 8: San Diego State 23, Nevada 7

Week 9: at San Jose State

127 Hawaii (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 8: Colorado State 17, Hawaii 13

Week 9: Wyoming

126 Temple (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 128

Week 8: Tulsa 27, Temple 16

Week 9: at Navy

125 New Mexico (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 8: Fresno State 41, New Mexico 9

Week 9: OPEN DATE

124 New Mexico State (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 8: POSTPONED

Week 9: at UMass

123 FIU (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 8: FIU 34, Charlotte 13

Week 9: at North Texas

122 Colorado State (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 8: Colorado State 17, Hawaii 13

Week 9: at Boise State

121 Central Michigan (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 8: Bowling Green 34, Central Michigan 18

Week 9: OPEN DATE

120 ULM (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 8: Army 48, ULM 24

Week 9: OPEN DATE

119 Arkansas State (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 8: Louisiana 38, Arkansas State 18

Week 9: South Alabama

118 UConn (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 8: OPEN DATE

Week 9: Boston College

117 Texas State (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 8: Southern Miss 20, Texas State 14

Week 9: OPEN DATE

116 Northern Illinois (2-6)

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 8: Ohio 24, Northern Illinois 17

Week 9: OPEN DATE

115 Florida Atlantic (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 8: UTEP 24, Florida Atlantic 21

Week 9: UAB

114 Western Michigan (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 8: Western Michigan 16, Miami University 10

Week 9: OPEN DATE

113 Bowling Green (4-4)

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 8: Bowling Green 34, Central Michigan 18

Week 9: OPEN DATE

112 Utah State (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 8: Wyoming 28, Utah State 14

Week 9: OPEN DATE

111 Northwestern (1-6)

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 8: Maryland 31, Northwestern 24

Week 9: at Iowa

110 Army (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 8: Army 44, ULM 21

Week 9: Air Force (in Arlington)

109 Kent State (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 8: Kent State 33, Akron 27

Week 9: OPEN DATE

108 Ball State (4-4)

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 8: Eastern Michigan 20, Ball State 16

Week 9: OPEN DATE

107 Eastern Michigan (5-3)

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 8: Eastern Michigan 20, Ball State 16

Week 9: Toledo

106 Miami University (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 8: Western Michigan 16, Miami University 10

Week 9: at Akron

105 North Texas (4-4)

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 8: UTSA 31, North Texas 27

Week 9: at WKU

104 Georgia Southern (5-3)

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 8: Georgia Southern 28, Old Dominion 23

Week 9: OPEN DATE

103 Georgia State (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 104

Week 8: Appalachian State 42, Georgia State 17

Week 9: Old Dominion

102 USF (1-6)

Last Week Ranking: 97

Week 8: OPEN DATE

Week 9: at Houston

101 Ohio (5-3)

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 8: Ohio 24, Northern Illinois 17

Week 9: OPEN DATE

76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

NEXT: CFN 2022 College Football Rankings: Week 8 Top 100