College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 8

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 8 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.
After last week when Tennessee shook up the world with its win over Alabama and Michigan cemented itself as a top team with a dominant victory over Penn State, things settled in a bit.
Georgia and Michigan had the week off, Tennessee had a light scrimmage against UT Martin, and at least at the top, everything else went according to plan.
Oregon took care of home with its win over UCLA, Alabama crushed Mississippi State, and Clemson survived Syracuse – all of that caused a wee bit of shuffle at the top.
Oklahoma State beating Texas, LSU taking down Ole Miss, and TCU pushing past Kansas State were all a big deal, but South Carolina taking out Texas A&M and convincing wins by Oregon State (Colorado) and Texas Tech (West Virginia) caused a little bit of a shake up.
The big changes are coming soon as the season hits the finishing kick, and now the rankings start to skew more towards how good the teams are right now after changes and shifts – think Boise State – over early misfires.
Like last week, there’s a bit of forgiveness for teams that lost their starting quarterback – Minnesota, for example, doesn’t get punished too much for not having Tanner Morgan around.
As always, the college football rankings will change wildly on the fly.
131 Akron (1-7)
Last Week Ranking: 131
Week 8: Kent State 33, Akron 27
Week 9: Miami University
130 UMass (1-6)
Last Week Ranking: 130
Week 8: OPEN DATE
Week 9: New Mexico State
129 Charlotte (1-7)
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 8: FIU 34, Charlotte 13
Week 9: at Rice
128 Nevada (2-6)
Last Week Ranking: 129
Week 8: San Diego State 23, Nevada 7
Week 9: at San Jose State
127 Hawaii (2-6)
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 8: Colorado State 17, Hawaii 13
Week 9: Wyoming
126 Temple (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 128
Week 8: Tulsa 27, Temple 16
Week 9: at Navy
125 New Mexico (2-6)
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 8: Fresno State 41, New Mexico 9
Week 9: OPEN DATE
124 New Mexico State (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 8: POSTPONED
Week 9: at UMass
123 FIU (3-4)
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 8: FIU 34, Charlotte 13
Week 9: at North Texas
122 Colorado State (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 8: Colorado State 17, Hawaii 13
Week 9: at Boise State
121 Central Michigan (2-6)
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 8: Bowling Green 34, Central Michigan 18
Week 9: OPEN DATE
120 ULM (3-5)
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 8: Army 48, ULM 24
Week 9: OPEN DATE
119 Arkansas State (2-6)
Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 8: Louisiana 38, Arkansas State 18
Week 9: South Alabama
118 UConn (3-5)
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 8: OPEN DATE
Week 9: Boston College
117 Texas State (3-5)
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 8: Southern Miss 20, Texas State 14
Week 9: OPEN DATE
116 Northern Illinois (2-6)
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 8: Ohio 24, Northern Illinois 17
Week 9: OPEN DATE
115 Florida Atlantic (3-5)
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 8: UTEP 24, Florida Atlantic 21
Week 9: UAB
114 Western Michigan (3-5)
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 8: Western Michigan 16, Miami University 10
Week 9: OPEN DATE
113 Bowling Green (4-4)
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 8: Bowling Green 34, Central Michigan 18
Week 9: OPEN DATE
112 Utah State (3-5)
Last Week Ranking: 111
Week 8: Wyoming 28, Utah State 14
Week 9: OPEN DATE
111 Northwestern (1-6)
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 8: Maryland 31, Northwestern 24
Week 9: at Iowa
110 Army (3-4)
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 8: Army 44, ULM 21
Week 9: Air Force (in Arlington)
109 Kent State (3-5)
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 8: Kent State 33, Akron 27
Week 9: OPEN DATE
108 Ball State (4-4)
Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 8: Eastern Michigan 20, Ball State 16
Week 9: OPEN DATE
107 Eastern Michigan (5-3)
Last Week Ranking: 107
Week 8: Eastern Michigan 20, Ball State 16
Week 9: Toledo
106 Miami University (3-5)
Last Week Ranking: 102
Week 8: Western Michigan 16, Miami University 10
Week 9: at Akron
105 North Texas (4-4)
Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 8: UTSA 31, North Texas 27
Week 9: at WKU
104 Georgia Southern (5-3)
Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 8: Georgia Southern 28, Old Dominion 23
Week 9: OPEN DATE
103 Georgia State (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 104
Week 8: Appalachian State 42, Georgia State 17
Week 9: Old Dominion
102 USF (1-6)
Last Week Ranking: 97
Week 8: OPEN DATE
Week 9: at Houston
101 Ohio (5-3)
Last Week Ranking: 103
Week 8: Ohio 24, Northern Illinois 17
Week 9: OPEN DATE
