College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 7

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 7 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.

It was supposed to be an insane Week 7, and it was even crazier than expected.

Tennessee’s win over Alabama was an all-time classic, Utah rallied in a thriller to beat USC, and Michigan thumped Penn State – but that’s all easy to rank at this point.

Stanford beating Notre Dame – that’s more difficult.

Now we enter the new phase of the rankings – taking into account the entire body of work over the first half of the season.

For example, Stanford might just be 2-4, but those losses came to USC, Washington Oregon, and Oregon State – all four of those teams are ranked higher than the Cardinal, who’s now ranked higher than the Irish.

That was the big curveball this week, and admittedly the MAC and Mountain West are a mess to rank, but we press on.

One more thing: injured quarterbacks. Teams don’t get dinged as much for losses because they were missing their main man, and they get credit once he’s back – Kentucky being one of the prime examples.

As always, these will change wildly each week as needed.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 7

76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 7 Scoreboard, how the predictions went

– Team Rankings By Conference

CFN College Football Rankings: After Week 7

131 Akron (1-6)

Last Week Ranking: 128

Week 7: Central Michigan 28, Akron 21

Week 8: at Kent State

130 UMass (1-6)

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 7: Buffalo 34, UMass 7

Week 8: OPEN DATE

129 Nevada (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 7: Hawaii 31, Nevada 16

Week 8: San Diego State

128 Temple (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 7: UCF 70, Temple 13

Week 8: Tulsa

127 Hawaii (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 131

Week 7: Hawaii 31, Nevada 16

Week 8: at Colorado State

126 New Mexico (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 7: New Mexico State 21, New Mexico 9

Week 8: Fresno State

125 New Mexico State (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 130

Week 7: New Mexico State 21, New Mexico 9

Week 8: San Jose State

124 FIU (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 129

Week 7: UTSA 30, FIU 10

Week 8: at Charlotte

123 Colorado State (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 7: Utah State 17, Colorado State 13

Week 8: Hawaii

122 Charlotte (1-6)

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 7: UAB 34, Charlotte 20

Week 8: FIU

121 Army (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 7: Army 42, Colgate 17

Week 8: ULM

120 Central Michigan (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 7: Central Michigan 28, Akron 21

Week 8: Bowling Green

119 ULM (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 7: South Alabama 41, ULM 34

Week 8: at Army

118 Western Michigan (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 7: Ohio 33, Western Michigan 14

Week 8: at Miami University

117 Arkansas State (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 7: Southern Miss 20, Arkansas State 19

Week 8: at Louisiana

116 UConn (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 7: Ball State 25, UConn 21

Week 8: OPEN DATE

115 Texas State (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 7: Troy 17, Texas State 14

Week 8: Southern Miss

114 Bowling Green (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 7: Bowling Green 17, Miami University 13

Week 8: at Central Michigan

113 Florida Atlantic (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 7: Florida Atlantic 17, Rice 14

Week 8: at UTEP

112 Northern Illinois (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 7: Northern Illinois 39, Eastern Michigan 10

Week 8: at Ohio

111 Utah State (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 7: Utah State 17, Colorado State 13

Week 8: at Wyoming

110 Northwestern (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 7: OPEN DATE

Week 8: at Maryland

109 Kent State (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 7: Toledo 52, Kent State 31

Week 8: Akron

108 Ball State (4-3)

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 7: Ball State 25, UConn 21

Week 8: Eastern Michigan

107 Eastern Michigan (4-3)

Last Week Ranking: 100

Week 7: Northern Illinois 39, Eastern Michigan 10

Week 8: at Ball State

106 Georgia Southern (4-3)

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 7: Georgia Southern 45, James Madison 38

Week 8: at Old Dominion

105 North Texas (4-3)

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 7: North Texas 47, Louisiana Tech 27

Week 8: at UTSA

104 Georgia State (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 7: OPEN DATE

Week 8: OPEN DATE

103 Ohio (4-3)

Last Week Ranking: 104

Week 7: Ohio 33, Western Michigan 14

Week 8: Northern Illinois

102 Miami University (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 99

Week 7: Bowling Green 17, Miami University 13

Week 8: Western Michigan

101 UTEP (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 7: OPEN DATE

Week 8: Florida Atlantic

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 7

76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 7 Scoreboard, how the predictions went

– Team Rankings By Conference

NEXT: CFN 2022 College Football Rankings: Week 7 Top 100