College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 7

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 7 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.
It was supposed to be an insane Week 7, and it was even crazier than expected.
Tennessee’s win over Alabama was an all-time classic, Utah rallied in a thriller to beat USC, and Michigan thumped Penn State – but that’s all easy to rank at this point.
Stanford beating Notre Dame – that’s more difficult.
Now we enter the new phase of the rankings – taking into account the entire body of work over the first half of the season.
For example, Stanford might just be 2-4, but those losses came to USC, Washington Oregon, and Oregon State – all four of those teams are ranked higher than the Cardinal, who’s now ranked higher than the Irish.
That was the big curveball this week, and admittedly the MAC and Mountain West are a mess to rank, but we press on.
One more thing: injured quarterbacks. Teams don’t get dinged as much for losses because they were missing their main man, and they get credit once he’s back – Kentucky being one of the prime examples.
As always, these will change wildly each week as needed.
CFN College Football Rankings: After Week 7
131 Akron (1-6)
Last Week Ranking: 128
Week 7: Central Michigan 28, Akron 21
Week 8: at Kent State
130 UMass (1-6)
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 7: Buffalo 34, UMass 7
Week 8: OPEN DATE
129 Nevada (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 7: Hawaii 31, Nevada 16
Week 8: San Diego State
128 Temple (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 7: UCF 70, Temple 13
Week 8: Tulsa
127 Hawaii (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 131
Week 7: Hawaii 31, Nevada 16
Week 8: at Colorado State
126 New Mexico (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 7: New Mexico State 21, New Mexico 9
Week 8: Fresno State
125 New Mexico State (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 130
Week 7: New Mexico State 21, New Mexico 9
Week 8: San Jose State
124 FIU (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 129
Week 7: UTSA 30, FIU 10
Week 8: at Charlotte
123 Colorado State (1-5)
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 7: Utah State 17, Colorado State 13
Week 8: Hawaii
122 Charlotte (1-6)
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 7: UAB 34, Charlotte 20
Week 8: FIU
121 Army (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 7: Army 42, Colgate 17
Week 8: ULM
120 Central Michigan (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 7: Central Michigan 28, Akron 21
Week 8: Bowling Green
119 ULM (3-4)
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 7: South Alabama 41, ULM 34
Week 8: at Army
118 Western Michigan (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 102
Week 7: Ohio 33, Western Michigan 14
Week 8: at Miami University
117 Arkansas State (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 111
Week 7: Southern Miss 20, Arkansas State 19
Week 8: at Louisiana
116 UConn (3-5)
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 7: Ball State 25, UConn 21
Week 8: OPEN DATE
115 Texas State (3-4)
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 7: Troy 17, Texas State 14
Week 8: Southern Miss
114 Bowling Green (3-4)
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 7: Bowling Green 17, Miami University 13
Week 8: at Central Michigan
113 Florida Atlantic (3-4)
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 7: Florida Atlantic 17, Rice 14
Week 8: at UTEP
112 Northern Illinois (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 7: Northern Illinois 39, Eastern Michigan 10
Week 8: at Ohio
111 Utah State (3-4)
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 7: Utah State 17, Colorado State 13
Week 8: at Wyoming
110 Northwestern (1-5)
Last Week Ranking: 103
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8: at Maryland
109 Kent State (2-5)
Last Week Ranking: 101
Week 7: Toledo 52, Kent State 31
Week 8: Akron
108 Ball State (4-3)
Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 7: Ball State 25, UConn 21
Week 8: Eastern Michigan
107 Eastern Michigan (4-3)
Last Week Ranking: 100
Week 7: Northern Illinois 39, Eastern Michigan 10
Week 8: at Ball State
106 Georgia Southern (4-3)
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 7: Georgia Southern 45, James Madison 38
Week 8: at Old Dominion
105 North Texas (4-3)
Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 7: North Texas 47, Louisiana Tech 27
Week 8: at UTSA
104 Georgia State (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8: OPEN DATE
103 Ohio (4-3)
Last Week Ranking: 104
Week 7: Ohio 33, Western Michigan 14
Week 8: Northern Illinois
102 Miami University (3-4)
Last Week Ranking: 99
Week 7: Bowling Green 17, Miami University 13
Week 8: Western Michigan
101 UTEP (3-4)
Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8: Florida Atlantic
