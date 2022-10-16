College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 7

CFN Rankings

By October 16, 2022 2:49 am

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 7 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.

It was supposed to be an insane Week 7, and it was even crazier than expected.

Tennessee’s win over Alabama was an all-time classic, Utah rallied in a thriller to beat USC, and Michigan thumped Penn State – but that’s all easy to rank at this point.

Stanford beating Notre Dame – that’s more difficult.

Now we enter the new phase of the rankings – taking into account the entire body of work over the first half of the season.

For example, Stanford might just be 2-4, but those losses came to USC, Washington Oregon, and Oregon State – all four of those teams are ranked higher than the Cardinal, who’s now ranked higher than the Irish.

That was the big curveball this week, and admittedly the MAC and Mountain West are a mess to rank, but we press on.

One more thing: injured quarterbacks. Teams don’t get dinged as much for losses because they were missing their main man, and they get credit once he’s back – Kentucky being one of the prime examples.

As always, these will change wildly each week as needed.

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 7
CFN College Football Rankings: After Week 7

131 Akron (1-6)

Last Week Ranking: 128
Week 7: Central Michigan 28, Akron 21
Week 8: at Kent State

130 UMass (1-6)

Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 7: Buffalo 34, UMass 7
Week 8: OPEN DATE

129 Nevada (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 7: Hawaii 31, Nevada 16
Week 8: San Diego State

128 Temple (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 7: UCF 70, Temple 13
Week 8: Tulsa

127 Hawaii (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 131
Week 7: Hawaii 31, Nevada 16
Week 8: at Colorado State

126 New Mexico (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 7: New Mexico State 21, New Mexico 9
Week 8: Fresno State

125 New Mexico State (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 130
Week 7: New Mexico State 21, New Mexico 9
Week 8: San Jose State

124 FIU (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 129
Week 7: UTSA 30, FIU 10
Week 8: at Charlotte

123 Colorado State (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 7: Utah State 17, Colorado State 13
Week 8: Hawaii

122 Charlotte (1-6)

Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 7: UAB 34, Charlotte 20
Week 8: FIU

121 Army (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 7: Army 42, Colgate 17
Week 8: ULM

120 Central Michigan (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 7: Central Michigan 28, Akron 21
Week 8: Bowling Green

119 ULM (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 7: South Alabama 41, ULM 34
Week 8: at Army

118 Western Michigan (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 102
Week 7: Ohio 33, Western Michigan 14
Week 8: at Miami University

117 Arkansas State (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 111
Week 7: Southern Miss 20, Arkansas State 19
Week 8: at Louisiana

116 UConn (3-5)

Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 7: Ball State 25, UConn 21
Week 8: OPEN DATE

115 Texas State (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 7: Troy 17, Texas State 14
Week 8: Southern Miss

114 Bowling Green (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 7: Bowling Green 17, Miami University 13
Week 8: at Central Michigan

113 Florida Atlantic (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 7: Florida Atlantic 17, Rice 14
Week 8: at UTEP

112 Northern Illinois (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 7: Northern Illinois 39, Eastern Michigan 10
Week 8: at Ohio

111 Utah State (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 7: Utah State 17, Colorado State 13
Week 8: at Wyoming

110 Northwestern (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 103
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8: at Maryland

109 Kent State (2-5)

Last Week Ranking: 101
Week 7: Toledo 52, Kent State 31
Week 8: Akron

108 Ball State (4-3)

Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 7: Ball State 25, UConn 21
Week 8: Eastern Michigan

107 Eastern Michigan (4-3)

Last Week Ranking: 100
Week 7: Northern Illinois 39, Eastern Michigan 10
Week 8: at Ball State

106 Georgia Southern (4-3)

Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 7: Georgia Southern 45, James Madison 38
Week 8: at Old Dominion

105 North Texas (4-3)

Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 7: North Texas 47, Louisiana Tech 27
Week 8: at UTSA

104 Georgia State (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8: OPEN DATE

103 Ohio (4-3)

Last Week Ranking: 104
Week 7: Ohio 33, Western Michigan 14
Week 8: Northern Illinois

102 Miami University (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 99
Week 7: Bowling Green 17, Miami University 13
Week 8: Western Michigan

101 UTEP (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 7: OPEN DATE
Week 8: Florida Atlantic

