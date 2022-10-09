College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 6

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 6 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.
The whole belief system of respecting the results when it comes to ranking teams doesn’t go out the window almost midway through the season, but it gets a major overhaul.
Yes, with no other variables, if Team A beat Team B, and Team B beat Team C, it’s only fair to rank the three A-B-C. But that’s much, much harder to do now.
The outlier upsets like Appalachian State over Texas A&M and Marshall over Notre Dame – along with the big hits teams might take for losing to an FCS program – aren’t ignored, but they’re lessened a bit. Teams change, some start to improve with interim head coaches – hello, Nebraska and Arizona State – and at this point, rankings become more of a snapshot of the moment.
This week there’s one huge factor that had to be taken into consideration: injured quarterbacks.
It’s part of the deal, but we’re not going to punish Kentucky, Arkansas, and Oklahoma that much for losing without the No. 1 QB – okay, so the Sooners take a giant dip.
With that said, would Alabama have won easily over Texas A&M with Bryce Young under center? Maybe, but the team has now played three okay teams – Texas, Arkansas, and Texas A&M – and struggled against them all. For now, the rankings need to reflect that.
Contact @ColFootballNews
CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 6
76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 6 Scoreboard, how the predictions went
– Team Rankings By Conference
CFN College Football Rankings: After Week 6
131 Hawaii (1-5)
Last Week Ranking: 131
Week 6: San Diego State 16, Hawaii 14
Week 7: Nevada
130 New Mexico State (1-5)
Last Week Ranking: 130
Week 6: OPEN DATE
Week 7: New Mexico
129 FIU (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 129
Week 6: UConn 33, FIU 12
Week 7: UTSA
128 Akron (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 6: Ohio 55, Akron 34
Week 7: Central Michigan
127 UMass (1-5)
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 6: Liberty 42, UMass 24
Week 7: Buffalo
126 Army (1-4
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 6: Wake Forest 45, Army 10
Week 7: Colgate
125 Charlotte (1-5)
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 6: OPEN DATE
Week 7: at UAB
124 Nevada (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 6: Colorado State 17, Nevada 14
Week 7: at Hawaii
123 Colorado State (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 128
Week 6: Colorado State 17, Nevada 14
Week 7: Utah State
122 Central Michigan (1-5)
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 6: Ball State 17, Central Michigan 16
Week 7: at Akron
121 Temple (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 6: OPEN DATE
Week 7: at UCF
120 Northern Illinois (1-5)
Last Week Ranking: 101
Week 6: Toledo 52, Northern Illinois 32
Week 7: at Eastern Michigan
119 Bowling Green (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 96
Week 6: Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7
Week 7: Miami University
118 UConn (3-4)
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 6: UConn 33, FIU 12
Week 7: at Ball State
117 UTEP (3-4)
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 6: Louisiana Tech 41, UTEP 31
Week 7: OPEN DATE
116 Louisiana (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 6: OPEN DATE
Week 7: at Marshall
115 New Mexico (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 6: Wyoming 27, New Mexico 14
Week 7: at New Mexico State
114 Florida Atlantic (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 6: OPEN DATE
Week 7: Rice
113 Utah State (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 6: Utah State 34, Air Force 27
Week 7: at Colorado State
112 ULM (3-3)
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 6: Coastal Carolina 28, ULM 21
Week 7: at South Alabama
111 Arkansas State (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 6: James Madison 42, Arkansas State 20
Week 7: at Southern Miss
110 Texas State (3-3)
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 6: Texas State 36, Appalachian State 24
Week 7: at Troy
109 Georgia Southern (3-3)
Last Week Ranking: 93
Week 6: Georgia State 41, Georgia Southern 33
Week 7: James Madison
108 Georgia State (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 6: Georgia State 41, Georgia Southern 33
Week 7: at Appalachian State
107 Colorado (0-5)
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 6: OPEN DATE
Week 7: Cal
106 North Texas (3-3)
Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 6: OPEN DATE
Week 7: Louisiana Tech
105 Ball State (3-3)
Last Week Ranking: 90
Week 6: Ball State 17, Central Michigan 16
Week 7: UConn
104 Ohio (3-3)
Last Week Ranking: 111
Week 6: Ohio 55, Akron 34
Week 7: at Western Michigan
103 Northwestern (1-5)
Last Week Ranking: 107
Week 6: Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7
Week 7: OPEN DATE
102 Western Michigan (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 95
Week 6: Eastern Michigan 45, Western Michigan 23
Week 7: Ohio
101 Kent State (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 89
Week 6: Miami University 27, Kent State 24
Week 7: at Toledo
CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 6
76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 6 Scoreboard, how the predictions went
– Team Rankings By Conference