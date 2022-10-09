College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 6

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 6 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.

The whole belief system of respecting the results when it comes to ranking teams doesn’t go out the window almost midway through the season, but it gets a major overhaul.

Yes, with no other variables, if Team A beat Team B, and Team B beat Team C, it’s only fair to rank the three A-B-C. But that’s much, much harder to do now.

The outlier upsets like Appalachian State over Texas A&M and Marshall over Notre Dame – along with the big hits teams might take for losing to an FCS program – aren’t ignored, but they’re lessened a bit. Teams change, some start to improve with interim head coaches – hello, Nebraska and Arizona State – and at this point, rankings become more of a snapshot of the moment.

This week there’s one huge factor that had to be taken into consideration: injured quarterbacks.

It’s part of the deal, but we’re not going to punish Kentucky, Arkansas, and Oklahoma that much for losing without the No. 1 QB – okay, so the Sooners take a giant dip.

With that said, would Alabama have won easily over Texas A&M with Bryce Young under center? Maybe, but the team has now played three okay teams – Texas, Arkansas, and Texas A&M – and struggled against them all. For now, the rankings need to reflect that.

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 6

131 Hawaii (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 131

Week 6: San Diego State 16, Hawaii 14

Week 7: Nevada

130 New Mexico State (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 130

Week 6: OPEN DATE

Week 7: New Mexico

129 FIU (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 129

Week 6: UConn 33, FIU 12

Week 7: UTSA

128 Akron (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 6: Ohio 55, Akron 34

Week 7: Central Michigan

127 UMass (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 6: Liberty 42, UMass 24

Week 7: Buffalo

126 Army (1-4

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 6: Wake Forest 45, Army 10

Week 7: Colgate

125 Charlotte (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 6: OPEN DATE

Week 7: at UAB

124 Nevada (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 6: Colorado State 17, Nevada 14

Week 7: at Hawaii

123 Colorado State (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 128

Week 6: Colorado State 17, Nevada 14

Week 7: Utah State

122 Central Michigan (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 6: Ball State 17, Central Michigan 16

Week 7: at Akron

121 Temple (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 6: OPEN DATE

Week 7: at UCF

120 Northern Illinois (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 6: Toledo 52, Northern Illinois 32

Week 7: at Eastern Michigan

119 Bowling Green (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 96

Week 6: Buffalo 38, Bowling Green 7

Week 7: Miami University

118 UConn (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 6: UConn 33, FIU 12

Week 7: at Ball State

117 UTEP (3-4)

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 6: Louisiana Tech 41, UTEP 31

Week 7: OPEN DATE

116 Louisiana (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 6: OPEN DATE

Week 7: at Marshall

115 New Mexico (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 6: Wyoming 27, New Mexico 14

Week 7: at New Mexico State

114 Florida Atlantic (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 6: OPEN DATE

Week 7: Rice

113 Utah State (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 6: Utah State 34, Air Force 27

Week 7: at Colorado State

112 ULM (3-3)

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 6: Coastal Carolina 28, ULM 21

Week 7: at South Alabama

111 Arkansas State (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 6: James Madison 42, Arkansas State 20

Week 7: at Southern Miss

110 Texas State (3-3)

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 6: Texas State 36, Appalachian State 24

Week 7: at Troy

109 Georgia Southern (3-3)

Last Week Ranking: 93

Week 6: Georgia State 41, Georgia Southern 33

Week 7: James Madison

108 Georgia State (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 6: Georgia State 41, Georgia Southern 33

Week 7: at Appalachian State

107 Colorado (0-5)

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 6: OPEN DATE

Week 7: Cal

106 North Texas (3-3)

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 6: OPEN DATE

Week 7: Louisiana Tech

105 Ball State (3-3)

Last Week Ranking: 90

Week 6: Ball State 17, Central Michigan 16

Week 7: UConn

104 Ohio (3-3)

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 6: Ohio 55, Akron 34

Week 7: at Western Michigan

103 Northwestern (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 6: Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7

Week 7: OPEN DATE

102 Western Michigan (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 95

Week 6: Eastern Michigan 45, Western Michigan 23

Week 7: Ohio

101 Kent State (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 89

Week 6: Miami University 27, Kent State 24

Week 7: at Toledo

