College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 5

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 5 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.
This might have been another fun/crazy/unpredictable/silly weekend of college football, but for the purposes of the rankings it’s not as bad as after Week 4.
As always, we try to respect the results and put the puzzle together more than dealing with any sort of eye-test, and there are some changes.
Nebraska is a wee bit different now after getting a week off and time to settle in after the coaching changes.
Fresno State losing to UConn is a disaster, but for now the punishment won’t be too harsh with QB Jake Haener out.
Arizona State? It wasn’t bad against USC, but it’s not fair to Eastern Michigan – who has been a dud since the win in Tempe – to give the Sun Devils any credit considering they have yet to win a game over an FBS program.
There are some inconsistencies across the board – Southern Miss and Tulane are a wreck to figure out – but in almost all cases these are as close to fair as possible.
This will change wildly as the season goes on. Nothing is set in stone.
CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 5
76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– Week 5 Scoreboard, how the predictions went
CFN College Football Rankings: After Week 5
131 Hawaii (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 130
Week 5: OPEN DATE
Week 6: at San Diego State
130 New Mexico State (1-5)
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 5: FIU 21, New Mexico State 7
Week 6: OPEN DATE
129 FIU (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 131
Week 5: FIU 21, New Mexico State 17
Week 6: UConn
128 Colorado State (0-4)
Last Week Ranking: 128
Week 5: OPEN DATE
Week 6: at Nevada
127 Akron (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 5: Bowling Green 31, Akron 28
Week 6: at Ohio
126 UMass (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 5: Eastern Michigan 20, UMass 13
Week 6: Liberty
125 Army (1-3)
Last Week Ranking: 77
Week 5: Georgia State 31, Army 14
Week 6: at Wake Forest
124 Georgia State (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 5: Georgia State 31, Army 14
Week 6: Georgia Southern
123 Charlotte (1-5)
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 5: UTEP 41, Charlotte 35
Week 6: OPEN DATE
122 UConn (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 129
Week 5: Fresno StateUConn 19, Fresno State 14
Week 6: at FIU
121 Temple (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 101
Week 5: Memphis 24, Temple 3
Week 6: OPEN DATE
120 Utah State (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 5: BYU 38, Utah State 26
Week 6: Air Force
119 Texas State (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 5: James Madison 40, Texas State 13
Week 6: Appalachian State
118 Florida Atlantic (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 5: North Texas 45, Florida Atlantic 28
Week 6: COMING
117 Louisiana (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 5: South Alabama 20, Louisiana 17
Week 6: OPEN DATE
116 ULM (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 5: Arkansas State 45, ULM 28
Week 6: Coastal Carolina
115 UTEP (2-4)
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 5: UTEP 41, Charlotte 35
Week 6: at Louisiana Tech
114 New Mexico (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 5: UNLV 31, New Mexico 20
Week 6: Wyoming
113 Central Michigan (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 93
Week 5: Toledo 38, Central Michigan 17
Week 6: at Toledo
112 Arkansas State (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 5: Arkansas State 45, ULM 28
Week 6: James Madison
111 Ohio (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 94
Week 5: Kent State 31, Ohio 24 OT
Week 6: Akron
110 Nevada (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 5: OPEN DATE
Week 6: Colorado State
109 Colorado (0-5)
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 5: Arizona 43, Colorado 20
Week 6: OPEN DATE
108 North Texas (3-3)
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 5: North Texas 45, Florida Atlantic 28
Week 6: OPEN DATE
107 Northwestern (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 5: Penn State 17, Northwestern 7
Week 6: Wisconsin
106 USF (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 107
Week 5: East Carolina 48, USF 28
Week 6: at Cincinnati
105 Eastern Michigan (3-2)
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 5: Eastern Michigan 20, UMass 13
Week 6: at Western Michigan
104 Arizona State (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 5: USC 42, Arizona State 25
Week 6: Washington
103 Miami University (2-2)
Last Week Ranking: 104
Week 5: at Buffalo
Week 6: Kent State
102 Buffalo (2-3)
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 5: Miami University
Week 6: at Bowling Green
101 Northern Illinois (1-4)
Last Week Ranking: 91
Week 5: Ball State 44, Northern Illinois 38 2OT
Week 6: Toledo
