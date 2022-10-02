College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 5

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 5 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week.

This might have been another fun/crazy/unpredictable/silly weekend of college football, but for the purposes of the rankings it’s not as bad as after Week 4.

As always, we try to respect the results and put the puzzle together more than dealing with any sort of eye-test, and there are some changes.

Nebraska is a wee bit different now after getting a week off and time to settle in after the coaching changes.

Fresno State losing to UConn is a disaster, but for now the punishment won’t be too harsh with QB Jake Haener out.

Arizona State? It wasn’t bad against USC, but it’s not fair to Eastern Michigan – who has been a dud since the win in Tempe – to give the Sun Devils any credit considering they have yet to win a game over an FBS program.

There are some inconsistencies across the board – Southern Miss and Tulane are a wreck to figure out – but in almost all cases these are as close to fair as possible.

This will change wildly as the season goes on. Nothing is set in stone.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 5

76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– Week 5 Scoreboard, how the predictions went

CFN College Football Rankings: After Week 5

131 Hawaii (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 130

Week 5: OPEN DATE

Week 6: at San Diego State

130 New Mexico State (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 5: FIU 21, New Mexico State 7

Week 6: OPEN DATE

129 FIU (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 131

Week 5: FIU 21, New Mexico State 17

Week 6: UConn

128 Colorado State (0-4)

Last Week Ranking: 128

Week 5: OPEN DATE

Week 6: at Nevada

127 Akron (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 5: Bowling Green 31, Akron 28

Week 6: at Ohio

126 UMass (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 5: Eastern Michigan 20, UMass 13

Week 6: Liberty

125 Army (1-3)

Last Week Ranking: 77

Week 5: Georgia State 31, Army 14

Week 6: at Wake Forest

124 Georgia State (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 5: Georgia State 31, Army 14

Week 6: Georgia Southern

123 Charlotte (1-5)

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 5: UTEP 41, Charlotte 35

Week 6: OPEN DATE

122 UConn (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 129

Week 5: Fresno StateUConn 19, Fresno State 14

Week 6: at FIU

121 Temple (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 5: Memphis 24, Temple 3

Week 6: OPEN DATE

120 Utah State (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 5: BYU 38, Utah State 26

Week 6: Air Force

119 Texas State (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 5: James Madison 40, Texas State 13

Week 6: Appalachian State

118 Florida Atlantic (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 5: North Texas 45, Florida Atlantic 28

Week 6: COMING

117 Louisiana (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 5: South Alabama 20, Louisiana 17

Week 6: OPEN DATE

116 ULM (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 5: Arkansas State 45, ULM 28

Week 6: Coastal Carolina

115 UTEP (2-4)

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 5: UTEP 41, Charlotte 35

Week 6: at Louisiana Tech

114 New Mexico (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 5: UNLV 31, New Mexico 20

Week 6: Wyoming

113 Central Michigan (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 93

Week 5: Toledo 38, Central Michigan 17

Week 6: at Toledo

112 Arkansas State (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 5: Arkansas State 45, ULM 28

Week 6: James Madison

111 Ohio (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 94

Week 5: Kent State 31, Ohio 24 OT

Week 6: Akron

110 Nevada (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 5: OPEN DATE

Week 6: Colorado State

109 Colorado (0-5)

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 5: Arizona 43, Colorado 20

Week 6: OPEN DATE

108 North Texas (3-3)

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 5: North Texas 45, Florida Atlantic 28

Week 6: OPEN DATE

107 Northwestern (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 5: Penn State 17, Northwestern 7

Week 6: Wisconsin

106 USF (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 5: East Carolina 48, USF 28

Week 6: at Cincinnati

105 Eastern Michigan (3-2)

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 5: Eastern Michigan 20, UMass 13

Week 6: at Western Michigan

104 Arizona State (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 5: USC 42, Arizona State 25

Week 6: Washington

103 Miami University (2-2)

Last Week Ranking: 104

Week 5: at Buffalo

Week 6: Kent State

102 Buffalo (2-3)

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 5: Miami University

Week 6: at Bowling Green

101 Northern Illinois (1-4)

Last Week Ranking: 91

Week 5: Ball State 44, Northern Illinois 38 2OT

Week 6: Toledo

CFN 2022 Rankings: After Week 5

76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

NEXT: CFN 2022 College Football Rankings: Week 5 Top 100