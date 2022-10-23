College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: What Will The Top 25 Be?

What will the first round of the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the top 25 when they come out on November 1?

Remember, the CFP doesn’t go by the AP top 25, Coaches Poll, or anything other than their own discussion, thoughts, and beliefs. They meticulously go step-by-step with every pick, starting at 25 and going up from there.

Also remember that all of this is a snapshot. In the end, did you win your Power Five conference championship and did you go unbeaten of go 12-1 doing it?

Here’s the best guess based on what happened so far and how this might work after next week’s games – the predictions of what might/should happen in Week 9 are taken into account. For example, Kentucky will have three losses with a loss at Tennessee next week, if that happens.

In general, the committee likes big wins over any sort of loss, and they go by all head-to-head games and results more than anything else.

Note that below are NOT the actual 2022 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night, November 1st. This is our prediction and projection of what the top 25 might be.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 1, November 1

25. NC State Wolfpack 5-2

This Week: Virginia Tech

24. South Carolina Gamecocks 5-2

This Week: Missouri

23. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1

This Week: Pitt

22. Cincinnati Bearcats 6-1

This Week: at UCF

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-1

This Week: at Kansas State

20. Kansas State Wildcats 5-2

This Week: Oklahoma State

19. Tulane Green Wave 7-1

This Week: OPEN DATE

18. Oregon State Beavers 6-2

This Week: OPEN DATE

17. LSU Tigers 6-2

This Week: OPEN DATE

16. Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1

This Week: at Nebraska

15. Utah Utes 5-2

This Week: at Washington State

14. Penn State Nittany Lions 6-1

This Week: Ohio State

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-1

This Week: at Louisville

12. Ole Miss Rebels 7-1

This Week: at Texas A&M

11. Syracuse Orange 6-1

This Week: Notre Dame

10. USC Trojans 6-1

This Week: at Arizona

9. UCLA Bruins 6-1

This Week: Stanford

8. Oregon Ducks 6-1

This Week: at Cal

7. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1

This Week: OPEN DATE

6. Clemson Tigers 8-0

This Week: OPEN DATE

5. TCU Horned Frogs 7-0

This Week: at West Virginia

4. Michigan Wolverines 7-0

This Week: Michigan State

3. Tennessee Volunteers 7-0

This Week: Kentucky

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-0

This Week: at Penn State

1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0

This Week: Florida (in Jacksonville)

